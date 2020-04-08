

The Bronx Zoo tiger testing positive for COVID-19 is alarming news.

Could U.S. Slaughterhouses Spread COVID-19?

Meat giant JBS USA Holdings closed its Souderton, Pennsylvania slaughter operation. Tyson Foods closed its Columbus Junction, Iowa pork slaughterhouse. Pennsylvania-based Empire Kosher Poultry temporarily closed its doors and Sanderson Farms asked employees at its Moultrie, GA slaughter operation to stay home. COVID-19 has hit U.S. slaughterhouses big time.

In addition to management-ruled closures, employees have also walked out because of the growing number of COVID-19 infected employees and the risks on site.

In the midst of human deaths and hunts for ventilators, media are not focusing on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic but they should. The tiger that tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo is a grim reminder that civet cats hosting a bat virus caused the original SARS virus and outbreak according to the Journal of Virology and COVID-19 is actually named SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 unequivocally jumped from animals to humans says the CDC and such viruses "are common in people and [many] different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats."

"Wet markets" in China where exotic animals undergo cruel and unhygienic slaughter caused the current pandemic, as they did SARS, say experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House coronavirus task force says he is incredulous that wet markets are still open. "It boggles my mind how, when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface, that we just don't shut it down," he said. "I don't know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that."

Could the "human-animal interface" of infected U.S. meat workers breathing close to slaughtered animals and each other and exposed to massive amounts blood and other fluids present bi-directional disease transmission dangers? It certainly does with wet markets.

