Could Starving the Postal Service be Another GOP Voter-Suppression Strategy?

USPS
(Image by Wikipedia)   Details   DMCA

The Republican party talks a lot about "freedom", "choice", and "independence".

When we peel back the rhetoric and focus on policy, though, we understand in its starkest form that democracy is the GOP's Achilles' heel.

It could literally be the last thing it wants average everyday Americans to possess.

"Freedom", "choice", "democracy" in Republican double-speak are shibboleths to the wealthy and giant corporations permitted to steal, pollute, hustle, and hoodwink as much as their campaign contributions will allow.

We, on the other hand, must not make the mistake of expecting the concepts those terms imply to pertain to us.

The primary method by which the Republican party strips democracy from us is through curtailing access to the ballot box.

If there is one thing Republicans absolutely do not want, it's more people voting.

Paul Weyrich, the founder of conservative think tanks The Heritage Foundation, the Free Congress Foundation, and the American Legislative Exchange Council, admitted as much at a religious right gathering back in 1980.

Last week, Donald Trump publicly echoed that sentiment when he admitted during an interview with Fox & Friends it was a good thing increased voting protections and ballot-access proposals were omitted from Congress's coronavirus-relief package because "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again".

Republicans are completely aware the majority of voters prefer Democratic-party positions, and when Democrats show up, Republicans lose.

The converse is also true: when Democrats stay home or are prevented from casting ballots, Republicans win.

One of myriad ways the coronavirus/COVID-19 public-health emergency is impacting our lives is its effect on elections.

Georgia, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Louisiana, Kentucky, Puerto Rico, and New York have postponed their presidential primaries to minimize people's chances of spreading and contracting the virus.

Wisconsin tried until the right-wingers on the Supreme Court swooped in.

In a nation with embarrassingly low voter turnout, being ordered to stay home threatens the nomination process, not to mention the general election.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
