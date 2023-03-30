Corruption & High Inflation Rates Now Requires Congress' 3rd Civil Service Reform

The economy's low unemployment, untenable debt increases, high inflation rates, and America's growingly valueless dollars has now exposed what neither party can afford to tell the American people, the truth! That is, over the last 44-years (1978 - 2022), 7 rogue Presidents (Reagan - Biden) and 22 rogue Congresses (95 - 117) have unconstitutionally replaced our Forefather's democracy with an 1800's era version of their patronage/spoils system. How? Congress' 1978 Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA)/page 2 was marketed as bringing efficiency/accountability to the federal government but instead rescinded its own 1883 Pendleton Act by changing the executive branches' non-partisan/qualified government service (GS) civil servants to partisan/unqualified and both parties' politically connected contractors. This secret and unconstitutional change in the way our Forefather's democracy was legally required to operate is also now the root cause of today's 44-year/$30+ trillion debt spike, from a 1978 low of $789 billion to its current $31+ trillion total!

Both parties' unconstitutional success story is that those 7 rogue Presidents then used their 2.1 million partisan/unqualified GS civil servants to rubberstamp the procurement of their politically connected contractor's deficient corporate goods/services using the American peoples wasted $30+ trillion tax dollars. Then, their ill-gotten bootie was redistributed back to Congress, their lobbyists, those 7 Presidents, their political appointees, and their politically connected contractors under the pretense of a strong economy and not for what it still is. That is, a federally sponsored deregulation, privatizing, and outsourcing scam, also the root cause of today's untenable debt increases, high inflation rates, and America's growingly valueless dollars. And, in addition to defrauding the American people out of their $30+ trillion tax dollars, both parties continue the downward spiral of every facet of their citizen's lives including, not just their financial/economic security, but their environment, national security, health/well-being, and more, also with their growingly valueless dollars.

The last 44-years of the U.S. government's operation is best described for what it is, legalized crime, not unlike Putin's Russian dictator, only now under both parties' charade as an American democracy where they illegally inflicted their authoritarian practices on both civil servant and contractor whistleblowers, alike! This is also why the American people are still unaware of the internal threats that both parties pose to their democracy because they have also hidden/covered-up their lawless acts in the following 3 ways, per the following 3 articles: (1) How Both Parties Created a $30+ Trillion Debt Spike, Unconstitutionally,(2) An American Democracy With No Money (Audit) Trails?!, and (3) AnAmerican Democracy With 2 Corporate (For Profit) Media Sources of Misinformation?!

A Restructuring the U.S. Government website was also created to record how 47 whistleblowers were retaliated against, demoted, and fired for telling the truth and exposing how both parties have already undermined 27 (and all) federal departments, bureaus, and agencies. Also, note in reviewing this RUSG website, that several of those whistleblower stories are still secret, for "political" reasons, not unlike Putin's Russian dictatorship, also thanks to both parties all-too-convenient secrecy policies, like the Espionage Act, state secrets privilege, and confidential business information policies. The American people's inconvenient political truth is that their U.S. government no longer qualifies as a democracy, per our Forefather's 1883 Pendleton act, and is also unsustainable for one basic reason. Just as a corporation could not exist with blatantly unqualified staffs, managers, and crooked contractors, neither can this U.S. government! Whether this U.S. government collapses, survives, or thrives again now depends upon the American people's and Congress' newly elected 118th 81 members demands to replace Congress' 2 top/down/repressive civil service reforms with a 3rd civil service reform that is bottoms/up and a more democratic form of government.

This more democratic form of government equates to: (1) the recreation of a non-partisan/ qualified GS civil servant executive branch that exposes all levels of political/corporate corruption (waste) on a real time basis and not a 44-year/$30+ trillion debt spike, after the fact, and (2) the use of that newly recreated non-partisan/qualified executive branches' GS civil servants to now depoliticize all 3 no longer functional government branches by now legally questioning Congress' laws, the President's/their political appointee's actions, and all judicial branch decisions that impede those civil servant's ability to protect/defend the Constitution. Prime examples of a politicized and no longer functional judicial branch include the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizen's United decision, where it placed corporate interests above the American people's welfare, and another instance where it even covered-up President George W. Bush's countless national security blunders.

The challenge now is that absent a constitutionally required non-partisan/qualified GS civil servant executive branch, America's politicians are both the perpetrators and the victims of their own misinformation, like a strong economy vs a 44-year-old/$30+ trillion federal scam. This is also why the above 47 whistleblowers, with their technical backgrounds as scientists, doctors, engineers, lawyers, IT specialists, accountants, auditors, contract specialist, etc., are an invaluable resource for 2 reasons: (1) expose the truth and question why their stories were both covered-up and even declared secret, and (2) why President Joe Biden, Congress' newly elected 118th 81 members, and whistleblowers must now work together to identify the checks/balances that are needed to end these untenable debt increases and chip away at this $31+ trillion debt total. A good starting point for these discussions between President Joe Biden, Congress' new members, and whistleblowers has already begun, and defined in the RUSG's companion website's Taxpayers for Government Accounting Reform's Government Reform page.