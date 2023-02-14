 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 2/14/23

How Both Parties Created a $30+ Trillion Debt Spike, Unconstitutionally

By   6 comments
This article explains how Congress' 1978 Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA) was marketed as bringing efficiency and accountability to the federal government but instead led to a 44-year (1978 - 2022)/$30+ trillion debt spike that the last 7 Presidents (Reagan - Biden) and 22 Congresses (95 - 117) did alone create, unconstitutionally! That is because Congress' 1978 CSRA had a secret and undemocratic intent, to permanently eliminate both parties' whistleblower problem, with dire consequences, like a 2008 economic crisis, a $30+ trillion debt spike, soon to be a major depression, and unless both parties are forced to change their 44-year-old wrongheaded and unconstitutional direction of the U.S. government.

Both parties' unconstitutional success story changed our Forefather's government service (GS) non-partisan/qualified civil servant executive branch into today's fully employed 2.1 million partisan/ unqualified GS civil servants and their politically connected contractors. Then, both parties used their partisan/unqualified GS civil servants to rubberstamp the procurement of their politically connected contractor's deficient corporate goods/services using the American peoples wasted $30+ trillion tax dollars. Then, their ill-gotten bootie was redistributed back to Congress/their lobbyists and 7 Presidents/their political appointees, under the pretense of a strong economy and not for what it is, a federally sponsored deregulation, privatizing, and outsourcing scam, also the root cause of today's untenable debt increases, high inflation rates, and America's growingly valueless dollars.

Whether this U.S. government collapses, survives, or even thrives again now depends upon both the American people's and Congress' newly elected 118th 81 member's ability to force that change or its collapse is not a question, but when, and for one reason. Just as a corporation could not exist with crooked/unqualified staffs and managers, neither can a U.S. government with 2 crooked parties that have outsourced Congress lawmaking duties to crooked lobbyists and the President's executive branch duties to his unconstitutional 2.1 million partisan/unqualified GS civil servants and both parties also crooked contractors. The below information explains why this U.S. government no longer qualifies as a democracy, is unsustainable, how both parties hid their lawless acts by abusing their secrecy policies and providing Wikipedia with inaccurate information to support Congress' (lawless) 1978 CSRA law. The challenge (now) is to work together to create a better and stronger democracy, this time publicly, and no longer in the dark/dingy backrooms of both parties and their corporate cronies' offices, to now undo what both parties have already done, unconstitutionally.

Both parties' other inconvenient political truth is that they also had no legal excuse for allowing Congress' passage of its 1978 CSRA because our Forefather's 1883 Pendleton Act and United States Civil Service Commission (USCSC) had protected whistleblowers, the American people's democracy, and only because the USCSC was not under the President's control (the executive branch). So, after President Nixon had Ernie Fitzgerald/page 2, an Air Force civil servant whistleblower, fired for exposing a $2.3 billion cost overrun, Mr. Fitzgerald appealed his case to the USCSC and won that case, only because the USCSC was not under President Nixon's control.

After President Nixon's 1974 political demise, a Nixon-era/Malek Manual/page 1 inaccurately records that "The Malek Manual resulted in the 1978 CSRA (law)," when Ernie Fitzgerald had already proven that there was no need for Congress' 1978 CSRA. A Nixon-era/Malek Manual/page 2 also records President Kennedy's and Johnson's growing disdain for disloyal civil servants, aka whistleblowers, how to eliminate them, and why both parties needed Congress' 1978 CSRA to illegally end their "political" whistleblower problem. A whistleblower website, Restructuring the U.S. Government, confirms the accuracy of this statement, and includes 47 named whistleblowers, who were retaliated against, demoted and fired for telling the truth, also why both parties abused their secrecy, Espionage Act, state secrets privilege, confidential business information (CBI) policies. Then, both parties continued the downward spiral of the American people's, democracy by unconstitutionally: (1) giving each President more levels of political appointees, and (2) destroying the USCSC, also explained in the next 2 paragraphs.

"Congress' 1978 CSRA gave the last 7 Presidents/all future Presidents managerial positions of power/authority that never existed in our Forefather's democracy. That is, in addition to the 1883 Pendleton Act's 1 level of political appointees, Congress' 1978 CSRA gave later Presidents access to 2 more levels of partisan/unqualified political appointees, and now 3 levels of political appointees (thugs/enforcers), in 2 ways. First, Congress' 1978 CSRA created a 2nd level of partisan/unqualified senior executive service (SES) political appointee managers that were permanent, and carried over from one President to the next to retaliate against, demote, and fire GS civil servants for political reasons. Second, Congress gave each President the option of undermining our Forefather's 1883 Pendleton act by changing their highest GS-15 non-partisan/ qualified mangers to political. per David E. Lewis' book, "The Politics of Presidential Appointments" to create a 3rd level of political appointees. "Then, Congress divided the USCSC's duties/page 2 between 4 executive branch entities, now under the President's control, that Congress and the last 7 President's 3 levels of political appointees did then unconstitutionally decimate, per the next paragraph.

Congress defunded its newly created Merit Systems Protection Board and then looked the other way while all 7 presidents decimated the remaining 3 executive branch entities, as follows: (1) Office of Personnel Management (OPM) by deleting the minimum college degree requirement from the professional position standards for electrical engineer, accountant, auditor, information technology (IT) civil servants, and no way of knowing how many other (once) professional civil servant positions. (2) Office of Special Counsel (OSC) by either ignoring/trashing the whistleblower cases against those presidents. (3) Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) by violating the legal FLRA rights of federal unions and civil servants, by President Ronald Reagan when he fired striking air traffic controllers, and by later presidents, as well. 9 FDA scientist whistleblowers said it best in a letter to President Obama claiming corruption within the FDA where their honest (non-partisan and qualified) civil servants now feared their dishonest (partisan and unqualified) civil servants, that he ignored, as did President's Trump and Biden.

Another whistleblower website, within the RUSG website, details how the last 7 Presidents and 22 Congresses also undermined a 1987 civil servant led effort to accurately account for each federal budget, aka the U.S. government's consolidated financial statements (CFSs); these CFS deficiencies were also covered-up by both parties' crooked contractors. 2 examples include Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) and KPMG's auditors. GAO's March 2021 testimony to Congress and President Joe Biden confirms that GAO's audits could not certify the accuracy of one of the President's (executive branch) 25 federal budget totals (CFSs), as legally required by Congress' 1990 CFO Act, starting in 1997, also the most basic fiduciary breach of faith to the American people! GAO's August 2022 testimony then illegally undermines Congress' own 1990 CFO Act by redelegating the President's/Congress' fiduciary duties to their political appointees and Congress' lobbyists.

This is also why the American people and Congress' newly elected 118th 81 members cannot ignore the need to depoliticize all 3 government branches that the last 7 Presidents and 22 Congresses (95 - 2022) created to allow/support their lawless/unconstitutional acts, as follows: (1) Congress/their lobbyists write corporate-friendly laws. (2) each President's 3 levels of partisan/ unqualified political appointees (thugs/enforcers) changed the executive branch from non-partisan/ qualified to partisan/unqualified, not unlike Putin's Russian dictator, but now under the pretense of an American democracy, and (3) the judicial branches' U.S. Supreme is now also controlled by corporations/politicians, per its Citizens United decision, and that now even covers-up each President's lawless/questionable actions, like hiding President George W. Bush's national security blunders.

There is no way to describe what happened to the American peoples' democracy over these last 44-years other that for what it is, legalized crime, and that was driven by the last 7 Presidents and 22 Congresses. And, there is also no credible way of ending these untenable debt increases without ending the root cause of these trillion dollar debt spikes, as follows: (1) change 2.1 million partisan/unqualified GS civil servants back to non-partisan/qualified to end the procurement of deficient corporate goods and services, (2) fire both parties politically connected contractors who are providing valueless/harmful corporate goods/services to both the U.S. government and the American people, and (3) depoliticize all 3 no longer democratic branches of the U.S. government.

The challenge is this! Absent a Constitutionally required 1883 Pendleton Act's non-partisan/ qualified GS civil servant executive branch, America's politicians are both the perpetrators and the victims of their own misinformation, like a strong economy vs. a 44-year-old/$30+ trillion federally sponsored deregulation, privatizing, and outsourcing scam! This is also why the above noted 47 whistleblowers, with their technical backgrounds as scientists, doctors, engineers, lawyers, IT specialists, accountants, auditors, contract specialist, etc., are an invaluable resource for 2 reasons: (1) expose the truth with their stories and question why their whistleblower stories were covered-up and/or ignored over these last 44-years, and (2) why President Joe Biden, Congress' newly elected 118th Congress, and whistleblowers must now work together to identify the checks/ balances needed to both end these untenable debt increases and chip away at this $31+ trillion debt total. A good starting point for these discussions between President Joe Biden, Congress' new members, and those whistleblowers has already begun, and defined in the RUSG's companion website's Taxpayers for Government Accounting Reform's Government Reform page.

This effort must also begin with the realization that Congress' 2 top/down/repressive civil service reforms must be replaced with a 3rd civil service reform and a bottoms/up more democratic form of government to: (1) recreate our Forefather's non-partisan/qualified GS civil servant executive branch to end the procurement of deficient corporate goods/services, and (2) use that non-partisan/ qualified executive branches' civil servants to then speak truth to power by now legally questioning: (a) Congress' laws, (b) the President's/their political appointee's actions, and (c) any of the judicial branches' decisions (as well) that impede those civil servant's ability to protect/defend the Constitution, their (and their citizen's) rights and best interests, also to prevent the waste of their (and their citizen's) tax dollars, now estimated at 50% of each $4+ trillion federal budget, and this time with real money (audit) trails!

(Article changed on Feb 15, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST)

I graduated from Michigan Technological University (MTU) in June 1968 with a BSBA in accounting and have been a federal accountant for 40 years, mostly as a whistleblower, now 11 years retired. During the period 1980 - 1986, as the Veterans
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Larry Fisher

(Member since Jan 19, 2011), 12 fans, 13 articles, 67 comments
  New Content
This article explains why 7 Presidents and 22 Congress (95 - 117) are (alone) responsible for today's untenable debt increases and high inflation rates and why they must now be held legally/ financially accountable for their crimes.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 at 8:58:37 PM

Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 758 comments
  New Content

Wow... this is monumental. One question I might raise however concerns the deficit. According to Modern Monetary Theory, the Federal deficit is simply the total amount of money spent into the economy. It does not need to be paid back. It never is paid back. Our Federal tax dollars do not function as 'payments'. They simply create demand and therefore value for the otherwise worthless currency. Oh, they also serve to keep us working.

However, whether one agrees with MMT or not, your point is more important. Yes it would be great if public spending were more correlated with the public good, but it does not address the corruption. It would not even necessarily expose it. So the general public would continue to be victimized by the powerful, private interests.

Until your article(s), I had no awareness of this aspect of the Constitutional foundation and the careful balance installed-now-broken on the institutional level. I knew "Washington was broken", but I didn't know how. My goodness. How artfully and despicably it has been gutted by those sworn to defend it.

Since some of us have become rather cynical at this point (sarc.), it may be hard to imagine how our government could be restored. Our so-called "representatives" would have us congratulating them for mandatory, private health insurance that is indisputably the most profitable, least coverage on the plant. "Yay us!" BUT, at least we can learn not to fall for this scam. Most people I know are full-blown suckers for it. I was, too. Just like them. Dumb, ignorant, naive, trusting fool.

This information needs to enter the dialog. Like MMT, corporate media will not voluntarily or impartially address it. They will only insert themselves after the public is talking about it so they can disinform, and gut the dialog of meaningful change. That is their job after all.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 7:33:54 AM

Larry Fisher

(Member since Jan 19, 2011), 12 fans, 13 articles, 67 comments
Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

Hi Jack,

Thanks for taking the time to read my article.

You had several good questions in your comments to my articles and will address them in this order: (1) deficit/debt total, (2) corruption

(1) Deficit/cumulative debt total: In 1978, the U.S. debt total was $789 billion (the amount of debt that the U.S. government was financing (interest on that debt). This is the same idea as if you have a house mortgage of $300,000; you are responsible for paying the interest on that mortgage BUT you must also have enough money to pay for your/your families other expenses, otherwise you would go bankrupt.

In the case of the federal government, over the last 44-years, the last 7 Presidents annual deficits (the amount of expenses were greater than the revenue collected) by $30+ trillion dollars. So, now instead of paying interest on $789 billion, the U.S. government is paying interest on is $31+ trillion dollars.

That means that for all new budgets (after 2022), the U.S. government's budgets are much higher because of these "huge" payments that are required to pay for that interest plus what both parties' need to pay for that year's estimate costs of running the U.S. government. Long story/short, just as you would go bankrupt if you had these huge interest rates, so will the U.S. government.

This is also why the U.S. government must now dramatically cut the cost of each federal budget (waste/corruption that I estimate to be as high as $2 trillion in political/ corporate waste within each federal budget). That sounds insane, unless you have worked within the federal government as I have; that is also why it is imperative to include whistleblowers in this effort as they know just how rigged and corrupt both parties are, and the checks/balances needed to end both parties' lawless/ unconstitutional acts.

(2) Corruption: Just as corporations have business models that legally require them to operate, the U.S. government has 2 civil service reforms that also legally require them to operate. However, per my article, Congress' 1978 CSRA has now illegally/ unconstitutionally rescinded its 1883 Pendleton Acts. In fact, today's U.S. government no longer even qualifies as a democracy, also per my article.

That's also why the American people must demand a 3rd civil service reform that is bottoms/up and that exposes all levels of corruption on a real time basis. If you can provide me with some way of contacting you, I could explain any other questions that you may have. Thank you for your response.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 2:45:09 PM

Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 758 comments
Reply to Larry Fisher:   New Content

I don't want to go off-topic here. Your post is too important, BUT I hope you will investigate MMT aka Modern Monetary Theory. The economic rules you describe only applies to social programs in practice. Defense spending never follows them.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 6:47:02 PM

Larry Fisher

(Member since Jan 19, 2011), 12 fans, 13 articles, 67 comments
Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

Jack,

Thanks for your follow-up question. I disagree with your comment because according to Congress' 1990 Chief Financial Officer Act (riddled with false promises and meaningless), this law has nothing to do with economics but strictly accounting. That is, every fiscal year, the data from: (1) the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the amount of budget authority that is appropriated by Congress PLUS (2) Treasury's data that is "supposed" to accurately account for how each President uses [commits, obligates, accrues, spends] that budget authority should equal the total of each federal budget.

I have also been working with an MSU economics professor, Dr. Mark Skidmore, since 2018, and he said it best when he labeled the U.S. government as lawless when his graduate students found $21 trillion missing from prior federal budgets. Why? Because without accurate federal budget totals (combined budget/accounting totals), there also can be no accurate economic projections, also why President Joe Biden (and both parties) still mistakenly think that there is a strong economy, instead of a U.S. government that is now on the verge of financial/moral collapse. Look at my website, http://www.tgar.net website, Section II for Dr. Skidmore's comments.

Any other questions, be glad to answer.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 1:18:53 PM

Larry Fisher

(Member since Jan 19, 2011), 12 fans, 13 articles, 67 comments
  New Content

Also, this is why we (citizens) must force a 3rd civil service reform to replace Congress' 2 prior civil service reforms. As an example, when I was in high school in the 60's (that's 1960, not 1860), Congress made the laws, the President's executive branch implemented those laws, and judiciary interpreted those laws.

Today, Congress/their lobbyists make "political" laws to enrich themselves. The President's political appointees have illegally changed the executive branch to partisan/unqualified and their contractors, to enrich themselves. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision above the best interests of the American people.

Long story/short, its time to change this unconstitutional U.S. government back into a democracy.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 4:34:11 PM

