COP28, Questions, Reminders (lobby!), 2 graphic videos, and think of others

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   2 comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine

The USA dominates the COP28 summit in UAE (28th year of "talking" about climate change) . The US ($23 trillion economy/GDP - the biggest contributor to climate change causing greenhouse gases) pledged a tokenism of $17 million (!) to help developing countries "adapt" and "mitigate" climate change while pledging $14.3 billion in weapons to Israel (in addition to billions more already given) and hundreds of billions to the US military. Note that the US and Israeli militaries are the biggest polluters of the environment which is producing millions of climate refugees. This is HYPOCRISY. The problem with COP28 is the problem of the previous 27 COPs: they are meetings of government officials beholden to lobbies and lobbyists for the biggest polluters (2400 lobbyists attending this year'*). If anything the quality of these participating officials (environmental ministers etc) has gotten worse. As Greta Thunberg said, they go 'bla bla bla" while our world is being destroyed. While there were attempts to challenge the US hegemony with groups like BRICS and ASEAN, the Us still determines agendas and goals. Further, the US foreign policy is driven by domestic lobby activities (Zionists and the military-industrial complex). While a genocide is ongoing in Gaza, those "VIPs" frolic in swimming pools,m drink champaign, and have all their conseverastions all recorded so that they can be further blackmailed (A Chinese visitor found 9 recording devises in his hotel room in Abu Dhabi). COP28 will thus succeed in producing more oil and military deals like the 27 before it. My own hope is that people of developing countries not under this hegemony (Venezuela, Briazin, Cuba, China, Iran etc) will form alliances to challenge this corrupt and hypocritical system. People must become more assertive and 1) push against militarism and war (which is a HUGE contributor to climate change and environmental injustice, 2) push against the unipolar hegemonic ways of Israel/US and their spineless banana republics (Arab Countries, UK, EU countries, Canada, Australia)

*2400 lobbyists now attending the COP28 in Abu Dhabi click here

"Fox Guarding the Henhouse": UAE to use COP28 climate summit to lobby for oil and gas deals click here (already this oil leader chosen to head COP28 has said that we cannot blame fossil fuels producers for climate change!)

An Open Letter from the Climate Movement: We Stand in Solidarity with Palestinians in Their Struggle for Liberation click here

Question to Israel (and its supporters in the West): What have you accomplished in two months other than slaughter of civilians (including 7000 children and 4000 women) and turning hundreds of millions of people around the world irreversably to hate Zionism and Israel and what you stood for in the past 75 years (apartheid and ethnic cleansing)? Question to the global community: In the 21st century, are you going to let an apartheid state use denial of food, water, medicine, fuel, plus ethnic cleansing, and relentless bombing of 2.3 million people as a method to make the natives yield to colonial demands? n other words is genocide a legitimate tool of war on people in teh 21st century?

Reminder 1: Israeli government and its stooges lied about everything so far since 7 October (but also long before and lies were exposed repeatedly; See aza.org #9) Reminder 2: Zionist lobby in Washington determines US policy. Even when US administration is told they can say something different for PR purposes than what Israel says (e.g. aIsrael can say they Target civilians and the US can say they "don't have any hard evidence that Israel targets civilians". Be sure statements are coordinated. I updated the lobby paper with new references on intelligence cooperation click here Reminder 3: All previous organizations fighting against occupiers/colonizers were called terrorist organizations: The IRA in Northern Ireland, ANC & PAC in Apartheid South Africa, native americans fighting European colonizer, FARC in Columbia etc. Reminder 4: Anti-Zionism is not ani-Semitism (the opposite is true). click here

More on the issue of Gas fields off of Gaza(part of the reasons we are in this mess): wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_gas_in_the_Gaza_Strip and the new "trade corridor" zeer.today/the-palestinian-problem (it is all about money)

Israel bombing civilian cars: .facebook.com/watch?v=362076989739781

Two graphic video 1) from one of the few remaining hospitals in Gaza (though overwhelmed and understaffed and short on all supplies) aza.org/Hospital-in-Gaza.mp4 2) Zionist Killing of a pregnant Palestinian woman in front of her children as she was taking them to school aza.org/attack-in-lod.mp4

A Gazan woman's short but powerful speech .youtube.com/watch?v=_dIL30-LxMQ

New application goes viral to allow identification of products that are supportive of Israeli oppression of the Palestinains to boycott them click here

As you prepare your breakfast, think of others (do not forget the pigeons food). As you wage your wars, think of others (do not forget those who seek peace). As you pay your water bill, think of others (those who are nursed by clouds). As you return home, to your home, think of others (do not forget the people of the camps). As you sleep and count the stars, think of others (those who have nowhere to sleep). As you express yourself in metaphor, think of others (those who have lost the right to speak). As you think of others far away, think of yourself (say: If only I were a candle in the dark.) Mahmoud Darwish, Think of Others

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
  New Content

Sickening scenes of bloody murder are scenes of truth. If we cannot be with the truth, we will never end the massacre, which has become a commodity now. Humans are at an evolutionary crossroads. Cultural selection has replaced natural selection, which means we do have access to real change, and the responsibility to make that change in ourselves. Abuse, trauma, addiction and denial are the real Four Horsemen. We will change, or we will be extinct very soon. It's that simple.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 9:33:56 PM

Author 0
The COP summits, the IPCC, the WHO and the WEF are hypocritical garbage, meant to confuse and mislead, not help us. No one yet has poked holes in my proof that the trace greenhouse gasses in our atmosphere have little effect on the Earth's temperature.

As to the genocide in Palestine, it says very bad things about the psychopaths running our countries, perhaps humanity itself. I cannot imagine how the survivors will process the trauma. Has our disconnect with the Natural World and our entry into the digital trap sealed our fate? Has our humanity been sucked out of us?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2023 at 12:44:33 AM

Author 0
