Coronavirus isn't a plot.

--and this isn't a rant. You might not know it at first. But we need to dig pretty deep now, if we want to get out of this mess.

The lines are pretty clearly drawn now, between those who insist that the Virus is all a plot by the US to -- what? kill six or ten million people, more or less at random? -- and those who will never admit that America could ever commit such a horrible act. But a person could be forgiven for thinking this was part of some unspeakable plan.

What. You didn't think China perpetrated this thing. Absurd. And Russia doesn't need to. We can certainly hit our own foot without their help. And Putin, whatever else he might be, isn't dumb. No, I'm thinking about the only serious candidate. Besides Natural Selection, that is.

I've got several friends on the so-called front-lines: people putting endotracheal tubes in the worst cases, for example, to keep them breathing. They aren't making a lot of extra money this way: they do this in normal times. Just not usually in such mortal danger themselves.

The people most likely to be killed by this supposed microbe-bomb are poorer, darker, older and less informed, and by quite a significant margin. Who would benefit from that pattern of death and destruction?

Then, seeing the record of official response, there has been no effective action; and in fact, no possibly effective action that wasn't blocked, defunded and bad-mouthed by the administration. Uninformed people have been directly uninformed by the very government agencies responsible for informing us. Competent people have been rooted out and dismissed, as if this were purposeful. It is still going on. Anybody can see this. It's happening on TV, in all the media channels. It's so constant, it's become boring.

As this pandemic continues to worsen through the direct intervention of the administration, even exacerbated by a FEMA "task force" headed by a member of the President's family, there is no hope of fulfilling the clear need for tons of medical equipment, and a fast, reliable test, this year.

Avoiding human contact remains the sole remedy available for the foreseeable future.

Does anybody else think this is an appalling dereliction of the most basic duty? Who could possibly see any benefit from continuing to sustain the unsustainable? Who would not leap forward to take on this catastrophe, do everything possible to equip our medical workers and support everybody with food, money and safe accommodations, while the real scientists get a grip on this plague?

There doesn't seem to be any other explanation but a brutally simple one: our government is actively thwarting such an heroic response.

How is that even possible? Unless... unless it's some kind of a plot.

And look: we have just watched a President spend a whole term in office doing everything that would aid and abet a foreign adversary in destroying American Democracy in its bed. This has been throughly investigated and documented, even by Congress. His own Congress. A Congress that backed him even when caught red-handed trying to corrupt our national elections in order to stay in power. That was the Ukraine thing: an attack on Joe Biden, who was not even being thought of as a candidate back then, if you'll cast your mind back.

And not thought of as a candidate now, for that matter; but there we are.

But Congress stonewalled the people, the press and even common decency, and gave carte-blanche.

Not just the administration, but the party loyalists are complicit in this crime of selling the country out, which for all of my seven decades of life was known as "treason." We are under an administration that was materially assisted into office by foreign governments -- more than one -- and then protected those same governments from any sanctions or other interventions, once in power; and then tried again to avail themselves of that corrupt foreign aid; and got away with it, again.

And on top of all that, we have an administration that continues to profit the President's personal business interests, in preference to, and directly against, the interests of the nation. The details of that operation will take decades to sort out, if indeed we survive as a nation. But we can see it in broad daylight, in every aspect of the conduct of the Executive Branch, from foreign policy to education, from the economy to public health. Across the board, we are in the hands of unscrupulous opportunists who will stop at nothing.

