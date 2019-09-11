Climbing Monument Mountain

When I climb Monument Mountain

It is always with a friend

The same friend

And every time we climb it



The mountain reminds us

That we are not getting any younger

I already know this

But the mountain rubs it in



One time in the Fall

It was so icy

That we were slipping

And losing our footing



Every other step

And laughing at ourselves

Finding our clumsiness funny

Now four years later



The mountain is kinder

Seeing that we are slipping

Without ice

It wants us to



Go up the long way

Which is less steep

And with less puffing

It gets to hear us talk more



We go down the more direct way

I think we will keep

Climbing this mountain

Until we can't anymore



Then maybe we will rest in the cave

That Melville and Hawthorne

Made famous

By seeking its shelter



During a thunderstorm

Where I have seen

Raindrops fall from the ledge

In long beaded necklaces



Like the strings of a harp

And I imagine that the mountain

Must be a little sad that poets

Don't live as long as mountains