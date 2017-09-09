Power of Story
Climate-Warming Denial and the Limits of Free Speech

From commons.wikimedia.org: Hurricane lane {MID-161066}
Hurricane lane
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Denial of human-instigated climate warming as a right of freedom of speech should be prohibited, according to legal precedence of speech restrictions set during periods of extreme emergency and other critical situations. We are now witnessing unprecedented climate-driven disasters that imperil both life and livelihood of great numbers of our citizens for the indefinite future, and also the capability of our governments to cope with them without significant decline of the general welfare of the nation - possibly exceeding that of the Great Depression.

Similar to the Supreme Court's decision in the Citizens United case, equating flows of money in political campaigns as a right of freedom of speech, any action to implement climate-warming denial by the government or citizenry should also be prohibited. Every possible means should be explored to bring this about. Street protests and the many scattered voices of the peripheral media are not sufficient to alter the suicidal path our maniacal administration is following.

The most effective force for this mission lies in the integrity of our scientific community. We call upon all the Einsteins and all their colleagues in the world's scientific community to step forth, speak with one powerful voice, and do whatever is necessary to force the government to act rationally and expeditiously to save us from the dire consequences of our despoiled environment.

The ultimate goal is to put into place a government true to the democratic principles of representing all the people and promoting their welfare - which now means, primarily, protection of the environment upon which all life depends.

 

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

