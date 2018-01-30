Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

Church or Synagogue: Which Would Jesus Choose?

Crossroads
(Image by Israel Tsvaygenbaum)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Most theologians and biblical scholars agree that Jesus lived and died a dedicated practicing Jew who never proposed a new religion.

Yes, Jesus fiercely criticized the Sanhedrin (the ruling body of Judaism) and other Jewish leaders for hypocrisy and for their pretentious embrace of formalism--the do's, don'ts, and public displays of piety. These, he said, did not represent the spiritual core of Judaism. Far from rejecting Judaism, however, Jesus called for a deeper more authentic understanding and practice of the faith.

Despite the theological consensus about Jesus' beliefs, a single passage in the Gospel of Matthew has been seized upon to reach the conclusion that Jesus defected from Judaism and planned a new religion in a new building called the church: "And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church" (Matthew 16:18).

In fact, the popular Christian interpretation of that passage has been widely debated and questioned. First, the word "church," derived from the Greek, merely means assembly hall. And the only religious assembly hall for Jews other than the Temple in Jerusalem was the synagogue. At the time there was no concept among Jesus and his Jewish followers of a new religion--nor a new structure in which to worship.

The "church on the rock" most likely referred to the new synagogue that would radiate spiritual Judaism.

If Jesus was proposing a new religion in a building other than a synagogue, as many believe, why didn't his disciples know that? And behavior tells more accurately what confusing words often obfuscate. After the crucifixion Jesus' disciples continued to worship and teach in the Temple in Jerusalem. They were Jews who believed that Jesus was the prophesized Messiah. Had they even hinted that they were trying to create a new religion they wouldn't have been allowed to enter the Temple. When Paul, a Jew who had earlier studied under Rabbi Gamaliel ll, made his third visit to the disciples in the Temple nearly thirty years after the crucifixion, he and his accompanying Jews had to go through a seven day Jewish cleansing ritual before they could enter the Temple, because they had dwelt in unclean places: "Then Paul took the men, and the next day he purified himself along with them and went into the temple, giving notice when the days of purification would be fulfilled and the offering presented for each one of them" (Acts 21:26).

Furthermore, a separate building called a Christian church would not appear until the third century. That is about the time the great divide between Judaism and Christianity widened. After a unified Catholic Church was established at the Council of Nicaea in 325 CE, draconian restrictions on Jews and Judaism were introduced to accelerate the distancing of Christianity from Judaism

This divide was powerfully reinforced by religious artworks during the Medieval and Renaissance periods. Anti-Semitism was so deeply entrenched in European Christian society that you would be hard pressed to find within the vast artistic productions even a hint of a connection between Jesus and Judaism. The pesky notion of Jesus the dedicated Jew was obliterated. These artworks transformed the thoroughly Jewish Jesus into a thoroughly European Christian in physical appearance, and with settings totally alien to his Semitic heritage and Jewish identity.

The identity theft and falsification of biblical history in these artworks, whether inadvertent or deliberate, reinforced the platform for anti-Semitism by establishing Jews--minus Jesus--as the despised "others."

Then who is the real Jesus? To address that let's return to the question: which would Jesus choose, church or synagogue?

I once applied the psychological technique of role playing and imagined Jesus standing in front of two adjacent buildings--a Catholic church and a synagogue. I put myself in the situation and asked Jesus to look inside each building and choose the one he would prefer to enter.

My query got a big boost this past year when artist Israel Tsvaygenbaum created a powerful oil on canvas painting. "Crossroads," (at the top of this article) shows Jesus confronted with the choice of church or synagogue.

Tsvaygenbaum was born and trained in Russia and is now living and working in Albany, New York. His artworks focus on Jewish history, biblical themes, and nature. He is also a participating artist in the proposed exhibit "Putting Judaism Back in the Picture: Toward Healing the Christian/Jewish Divide."

Tsvaygenbaum has this to say about "Crosswords": "The painting depicts Jesus returning to our modern times at the crossroads between a Jewish synagogue and a Catholic church with the question, which one would he be drawn to enter?" Chameleons in the painting represent the theme of identity.

Jesus would likely be put off--if not shocked--by the cross on Tsvagenbaum's church. First-century Jews feared and hated the cross, which was a symbol of the brutal crucifixion of untold numbers of Jews. Note, too, that the cross would not become a devotional Christian symbol until the fourth century.

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY (Brooklyn College). His latest book is "Jesus, Jews, And Anti-Semitism In Art:How Renaissance Art Erased Jesus' Jewish Identity & How Today's Artists Are Restoring
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

As the cliche states: " A picture is worth a thousand words." Maybe in this case even more.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 at 4:38:16 PM

Questioning faith

Fascinating article, as it taps into so many Emotional as well as Intellectual Ideas. Most of us who have lived our lives in the US are at best living Secular Lives. Yet at the same time, we often claim to be Christian, or Jewish, or Whatever.

Very few people actually think about their response, or even consider alternatives. Their Parents sent them to Sunday School, they may have been Baptized. They Married in a Church, and celebrate Christmas with Santa and a Tree covered with lights.

What else is there to consider?

I am Jewish, kind of, anyway. My religious beliefs are actually Agnostic, as I still hedge my bets about denying the existence of some non-human Entity who started things going around with a Big Bang.

My Husband was raised a Baptist, and his Parents were very active in the Church. His Mother visited us one winter, and as we sat around the fire talking one evening Pauline asked:

"Well Patrick, if you are not Christian, then what are you?"

That has to be a question most children never hope to answer, if they no longer believe as they were taught...

Patrick paused, and thought before replying, "Well, I guess if I am anything, I am Jewish..."

Pauline never mentioned the subject again, altho she also never forgave me for corrupting her Son.

When Patrick was dying of Cancer some 15 years later, he never sought solace in Religion of any kind. He didn't mind prayers from those of any faith, but he didn't believe they were anything more than hopes and good wishes.

When you really think about it, it is impossible to answer the question being asked of Jesus in the article. Undoubtedly, like Patrick, if asked, he would would prefer the Synagogue to the Church.

But, 2000 years and more after his Crucifixion, and in today's Society: What would Jesus believe?

Would the Good Little Jewish Boy of Nazareth, be the same Person? Or would he too; have come to doubt the simplicity of Judaism, in light of the leaps and bound of knowledge in those two millennium?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 at 9:24:58 PM

