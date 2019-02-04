"Choosing Greatness" Or Choosing Fantasy? What Will Trump's SOTU Speech Tell Us?

- Advertisement -



Trump SOTU speech writers: WE'RE DOOMED!

(Image by Daniel F. Vojir)



First Off, he didn't write it.

What Is the SOTU address?

It is a formal address to Congress about affairs of our democracy, what has happened and what we can do to move things forward. It makes the case for legislation to be passed and foreign policies to be adopted. In the early years of government, the President wrote the SOTU for Congress , but it took television to make it an address to the people. Trump, however, sees it (as with everything) as an extension of himself. Sooo...



It is NOT:

- An episode of "The Apprentice." In Trump's mind, it may be geared towards a it-must-be-true-because-he-says-it-on-TV audience. But there can be no "reverse engineering" as one producer put it. The President cannot change the focus, style or subject matter on a whim.

- A Trump rally. Congress may give standing ovations to some pints, but (hopefully) no one will be wearing a red MAGA cap.

- A Fox and Friends appearance. The President will not be addressing a group of sycophants (or at least not as many as he would like)*

- A showcase for Trump to "act" presidential. He doesn't realize that in speech, tone and demeanor is not just for SOTU.





"I write my own speeches"



LOL! We know he didn't write his last SOTU address and this time will be no different because:



- There will be at least twenty big words that are not in Trump's vocabulary

- The Style will be coherent

- The address will be far too long. Ghostwriter Tony Schwartz said that Trump did not actually write "Art of the Deal". A speech that long would take Trump many hours to write, and, as noted in the just-leaked daily schedule, Trump spends too much "executive time" each day to delve into anything that labor intensive.

In fact, given Trump's now infamous "allergy to reading" he probably hasn't taken the time to read the whole thing, a fact that will cause the SOTU's address writers to have panic attacks resulting from the nightmarish possibility that he will go off script (see above reaction).**



And although he will not have written it, the SOTU address will still be full of misstatements Trump will have insisted be included. (Last year, Trump's SOTU was analyzed and his misstatements brought to the fore). It will be packed with a kind of disingenuous drivel, glossing over the harsh words he had for Pelosi and Schumer and the Shutdown, making him look as if he is magnanimously teaching out to Democrats in a plea for unity.

So much disingenuous drivel in fact, that Stacey Abrams will be hard pressed to keep her cool during her rebuttal and not die laughing.

He's already tweeted that his theme of unification will be a farce and that he's going ahead with emergency strategy:

" Dems do nothing. If there is no Wall, there is no Security. Human Trafficking, Drugs and Criminals of all dimensions - KEEP OUT!"











Battle of the Guests

Like his first SOTU address, there will be protests in various forms in contrast Republicans who give him standing ovations, but this year's invited guests may provide greater entertainment. The roster alone screams "War!" Of course, it would be fun if SOTU were to be set in a school cafeteria where a food-fight would commence, but the House Chamber will instead be filled with tension, scowls and boos as well as applause.

