China presses Pakistan for 'practical measures' after Gwadar attack

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the suicide attack targeting a motorcade carrying Chinese nationals at the Gwadar Eastbay Expressway Project on Friday, which killed two Pakistani children and injured one Chinese worker.



The embassy asked Pakistan to upgrade its safety measures to ensure such incidents won't happen again.



This comes only a month after nine Chinese nationals were killed when a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the site of the Dasu Dam was attacked in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Global Times said Saturday.



On Friday, at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in Balochistan, Pakistan, a motorcade carrying Chinese workers was attacked by a suicide bomber. One Chinese was injured, two local children were killed and several others were injured, according to the Chinese embassy.





"BLA carried out a 'self-sacrificing' attack against a convoy of Chinese engineers," Reuters quoted a BLA statement as saying.

In 2018, the group also attacked the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi in south Pakistan, during which two policemen were killed.



"A young boy suddenly ran out as the convoy driving Chinese workers reached there. Fortunately, Pakistan army soldiers in plain clothes employed nearly rushed to snatch the boy, who immediately exploded himself about 15-20 meters away from the convoy," an official from the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan said.



Recently, the security situation in Pakistan has worsened. There have been several terrorist attacks in succession, resulting in the casualties of several Chinese citizens.