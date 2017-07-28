

two different worlds

They go from day to day just reacting to conditions that as they emerge. They have absolutely no vision of the direction that this country needs to take going into the future.

Is there any plan of any kind that this Trump-led government is following? Well, we keep hearing that Trump and his GOP cohorts want to create jobs, improve our system of healthcare, repair and rebuild the infrastructure, and initiate tax reform.

That's great but that's the same old stuff that the American people have been hearing for a long time. But do we hear anything about specific steps that they intend to take to make those initiatives come to fruition? What they are doing is talking about a plan to make a plan and that's getting nowhere real fast. In reality there is no plan, there are no priorities.

What the current U.S. government is doing is no more than wishful thinking, hoping these things will be achieved through some sort of political miracle. Right now America, because of its backward, shallow-thinking government and leaders, is like a ship with a badly damaged rudder and a faulty compass foundering on the high seas.

Captain Trump and his motley crew are certainly not burning the midnight oil working furiously to develop positive programs and legislation to achieve key objectives. There are no deadlines to meet and no sense of urgency.

In Contrast China, which is well on the way to becoming the #1 economic power in the world, is in the process of implementing its 13th consecutive 5-year plan, one based on achieving continuous economic growth. Its leaders emphasize the need for "strategic vision" in developing the government's key priorities. Has anyone heard Trump talk about his vision or strategies for America in explicit terms?

