China has it, America doesn't; a vision, a strategic plan for the future

7/28/17

two different worlds
(Image by hiddenharmonies.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
What could not be more obvious and troubling is the fact that those in control of the U.S. ship of state, specifically in the presidency and Congress, are caught up in a state of chaos and turmoil, resulting in political paralysis; one of their own making.

They go from day to day just reacting to conditions that as they emerge. They have absolutely no vision of the direction that this country needs to take going into the future.

Is there any plan of any kind that this Trump-led government is following? Well, we keep hearing that Trump and his GOP cohorts want to create jobs, improve our system of healthcare, repair and rebuild the infrastructure, and initiate tax reform.

That's great but that's the same old stuff that the American people have been hearing for a long time. But do we hear anything about specific steps that they intend to take to make those initiatives come to fruition? What they are doing is talking about a plan to make a plan and that's getting nowhere real fast. In reality there is no plan, there are no priorities.

What the current U.S. government is doing is no more than wishful thinking, hoping these things will be achieved through some sort of political miracle. Right now America, because of its backward, shallow-thinking government and leaders, is like a ship with a badly damaged rudder and a faulty compass foundering on the high seas.

Captain Trump and his motley crew are certainly not burning the midnight oil working furiously to develop positive programs and legislation to achieve key objectives. There are no deadlines to meet and no sense of urgency.

In Contrast China, which is well on the way to becoming the #1 economic power in the world, is in the process of implementing its 13th consecutive 5-year plan, one based on achieving continuous economic growth. Its leaders emphasize the need for "strategic vision" in developing the government's key priorities. Has anyone heard Trump talk about his vision or strategies for America in explicit terms?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

A new day is dawning in the world as it seems to be on the verge of a kind of "changing of the guard", i.e., when a dramatic change relative to world leadership is on the horizon. When closely watching events unfolding in the world today we might well draw the conclusion that Chine is ascending into that top spot, passing America as it continues to descend.

