Chauvinist 'Pigs' and the Just Is System that Enables Them

Now that Derek Chauvin has closed out his defense of killing George Floyd by invoking his Constitutionally-protected right against self-incrimination -- the Fifth Amendment -- we who still care about such things can shake our heads at the farcical injustice that has framed this case, and all the other cases involving unnecessary police force protected by the Supreme Court's gift to fascists, known as Qualified Immunity.

Cops like Chauvin are vigilantes with badges, but without the white sheets. (Recall, if you will, that many of the folks under those KKK cloaks were 'respectable' members of the community -- cops, judges, smiths, bartends, etc.) They've been guaranteed that, if they snuff the life of a fellow citizen, they will get their day in court. With a virtual guarantee of getting off the charge if they can successfully invoke Qualified Immunity.

It's this stark contrast of legal entitlements, this notion that you're nothing at the hands of these flag-waving monsters, while they enjoy the privilege of protection, involving their Constitutional rights, that flat out rattles and enrages. And when you discover that there's no remedy -- that they can kill, steal your property, and piss on your cat -- and you can't pursue them criminally or civilly, and that little to no internal review of their actions will occur, then you have a right to wonder if America operates as a democracy under the rule of law anymore, and if it hasn't reached, after " a long train of abuses and usurpations," that place in the Preamble to the Declaration where it is our "right" and "duty" to "throw off such government."

In Above the Law: How "Qualified Immunity" Protects Violent Police, ice cream magnate and activist Ben Cohen serves up an unwaffling cone of Wiggly Piggly with baton-jimmies, taking its place somewhere between Cherry Garcia and Chips Happen. In 150 pages of well-selected spoon-sized samples of police abuse dipped in QI nuttery, and explanations of how police are gaming and shaming the Constitutional protections meant to make us all equal before the law. Because, when it comes right down to it, Cohen demonstrates, Qualified Immunity (QI) is not only evil as a police protection against 'frivolous lawsuits' but absurdly illogical -- circular Catch-22 "rules" apply that make it impossible to battle in court, and thus, a guarantee that QI abuses will continue, and, left unchecked, will foster the already fascist leanings of law enforcement in America.

Above the Law has multiple authors -- victims, cops and lawyers-- and is broken up into about 20 short chapters of incidents and anecdotes and court decisions and remedies. It's quick-paced, well-edited, and educational. The intelligent reader will find it cogent, reasonable and offering actions that can be supported or accomplished -- writing a letter to specific members of Congress to address QI, for instance. You can read the book in a couple of hours, get all fired up with principles, and get the letter off to Congress on the same day.

In the Foreword to Above the Law, rapper Michael Render ("Killer Mike") provides an excellent emotional overview of the events at hand. It's helpful to recall, with him, his reaction to hearing on the news the take-down of George Floyd, yet another Black man in America at the hands (and, in this case, the knee) of the police. Render remembers,