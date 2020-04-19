 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Chapter 4 Establishing UN Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry~~~Inspiring Words from the Man Himself

By (Page 1 of 3 pages) 2 comments
Ant%C3%B3nio Guterres in London - 2018 %2841099390345%29 %28cropped%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))

Rather than go into vast and tedious details on all I am doing to bring about this Board of Inquiry, we must now hear directly from the Secretary General. I share with you directly and unedited, two moving statements made by the present Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres, one on how to protect children during this pandemic, from April 16, and the other, an earlier one, UN chief urges unity in mobilizing 'every ounce of energy' to defeat coronavirus pandemic, of April 3. I will save my own perceptions for a future article, and I hope the sincerity plus the effective realpolitik impact of what he is saying is clear to our readers. Antonio Gutteres is doing a great job during the most difficult times the UN has faced since the peak of the Arms Race.


Secretary-General's statement on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Children April 16

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the globe, we are seeing an alarming pattern. The poorest and most vulnerable members of society are being hardest hit, both by the pandemic and the response. I am especially concerned about the well-being of the world's children. Thankfully, children have so far been largely spared from the most severe symptoms of the disease. But their lives are being totally upended.

I appeal to families everywhere, and leaders at all levels: protect our children. Today we are launching a report that highlights the risks they face.

First, education.

Almost all students are now out of school. Some schools are offering distance learning, but this is not available to all. Children in countries with slow and expensive Internet services are severely disadvantaged.

Second, food.

A staggering 310 million schoolchildren nearly half of the world's total rely on school for a regular source of daily nutrition. Even before Covid-19 the world faced unacceptable rates of childhood malnutrition and stunting.

Third, safety.

With children out of school, their communities in lockdown and a global recession biting deeper, family stress levels are rising. Children are both victims and witnesses of domestic violence and abuse. With schools closed, an important early warning mechanism is missing. There is also a danger that girls will drop out of school, leading to an increase in teenage pregnancies. And we must not ignore the growing risks children are facing as they spend more time online.

This can leave children vulnerable to online sexual exploitation and grooming. A lack of face-to-face contact with friends and partners may lead to heightened risk-taking such as sending sexualized images. And increased and unstructured time online may expose children to potentially harmful and violent content as well as greater risk of cyberbullying. Governments and parents all have a role in keeping children safe. Social media companies have a special responsibility to protect the vulnerable. F

Fourth, health.
Reduced household income will force poor families to cut back on essential health and food expenditures, particularly affecting children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. Polio vaccination campaigns have been suspended. Measles immunization campaigns have stopped in at least 23 countries. And as health services become overwhelmed, sick children are less able to access care. With the global recession gathering pace, there could be hundreds of thousands additional child deaths in 2020. These are just some of the findings of the report we are issuing today. Its conclusion is clear. We must act now on each of these threats to our children.

Leaders must do everything in their power to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

What started as a public health emergency has snowballed into a formidable test for the global promise to leave no one behind. The report urges governments and donors to prioritize education for all children. It recommends they provide economic assistance, including cash transfers, to low-income families and minimize disruptions to social and healthcare services for children. We must also prioritize the most vulnerable children in conflict situations; child refugees and displaced persons; children living with disabilities.

Finally, we must commit to building back better by using the recovery from COVID-19 to pursue a more sustainable and inclusive economy and society in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. With the pandemic placing so many of the world's children in jeopardy, I reiterate my urgent appeal: let us protect our children and safeguard their well-being.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

Coronavirus: South Africa locks homeless up in detention camp | DW News When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DW News)

This clip is news from South Africa.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 at 3:43:12 PM

Gary Brumback

Stephen, good article!

You write that "Leaders must do everything in their power to cushion the impact of the pandemic." PRECISELY!!!!!!!!!!!

Which is why I created a petition to President Trump. Regardless of whether you like or don't like him, I think you will like my petition. Here is is verbatim:

"From Pandemic to Rebuilding America

Dear President Trump, earlier this year you told Congress you planned to take $3.8 billion out of the Defense Department's budget to build the border wall. This is a barely noticeable cut from your overall $1.3 trillion national security budget.

America's war industries and politicians always benefit from promote and enabling endless wars and military incursions in foreign lands that leave millions of people dead and injured and their homelands in tatters while at the same time letting millions of Americans live in debt and misery without jobs, without roofs over their heads, and without affordable health care.

The current pandemic crisis has further added to Americans' debt and misery by hurting America's economy from the closing or curtailing of countless businesses.

"Enough is enough" we the undersigned say as emphatically as we can say it regardless of our political leanings. We ask, Mr. President, that you take the bold and unprecedented step to cut the 1.3 trillion-dollar national security budget in two halves and use one to rebuild America so that it can truly be great for all Americans, not just for the privileged.

This large budget shift would not put America at risk of any hostile foreign interventions. Indeed, the shift would do just the opposite for the best way to avoid war and military interventions is to stop spending for war and creating enemies to justify more spending.

Mr. President, you have a golden opportunity to gather your team of people together to start finding ways to rebuild America to its fullest potential for greatness for all its people. And we stand ready to help you.

Please seize that opportunity, Mr. President!

Stephen, if you agree with this petition please go to this link:

g.it/cKdWRJ5R

and sign it and also tell all your followers and others. And readers of Stephen's article please do the same!

Thanks, Gary.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 at 5:43:02 PM

