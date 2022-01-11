 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/11/22

Change the World Using the Bottom-up Approach the FBI Employed to Identify and Find Evidence Against Jan 6 Rioters

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (300 fans)

The bottom-up approach the FBI has used to identify, capture and find evidence against January 6th Capitol Rioters can and should be used by activists and organizations at all levels.

The FBI has identified or arrested over 700 participants in the attack on the the US Capitol. The way they've identified many of them is very bottom-up. The Huffpost did this article, The FBI's Secret Weapon In The Capitol Attack Manhunt. which provided some fascinating details.

Basically, a network of people assembled a communication system they used to identify suspects, clues, tips that were of interest and value to the FBI.


Capitol riot defendant Robert Reeder leaves the federal courthouse after 'sedition hunters' surface The Justice Department says it will now ask for 6 months behind bars for Robert Reeder, of Maryland, in light of new video ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WUSA9)   Details   DMCA

At least some of them go by the moniker "Sedition Hunters".

Here's a bit of what the Huffpost article reports.

"The sleuths have a wealth of information that the broader public won't learn for months. They know that two suspects currently on the FBI's website are related to defendants who have already been charged with lesser offenses in the Capitol riot. They know that someone else on the FBI list died suddenly a few months ago. They know that another suspected participant in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested in connection with a long-unsolved murder. And they've compiled information that likely will never land in an FBI case: like the fact that there were more than 50 dogs among the mob on Jan. 6.

The FBI's Capitol riot investigation was pretty chaotic in the early days as the bureau attempted to separate the wheat from the chaff amid hundreds of thousands of tips from the public. It could be difficult for investigators with rock-solid tips to get the bureau's attention.

But there's been a shift as the investigation has progressed. Citizen investigators who previously had to submit their tips through forms on the FBI's website now either have individual relationships with FBI special agents or at least know someone who can ensure the information gets into the right hands. If they turn up relevant information about a defendant who has already been charged " say, evidence of a misdemeanor defendant assaulting an officer, or a defendant on pretrial release violating the conditions of their release " sleuths have reached out to federal prosecutors directly.

Their meticulously compiled dossiers are so in-depth that in some cases they effectively ghostwrote FBI affidavits, laying out bulletproof cases against Capitol rioters based on open-source intelligence alone. Their crowdsourced Capitol maps and catchy nicknames for Jan. 6 rioters have shown up in Justice Department filings time and time again. Many of the sleuths are still astonished at the effect they're having in the largest FBI investigation in the bureau's history."

This shows the bottom-up power and potential of the people. I wonder how much they could do partly instead of and partly in cooperation with the FBI.

And it inspires me to envision similar collective networks of people participating in all kinds of efforts to investigate things, actions, organizations and people. I'm wondering if there's website software out there that could optimize sharing and archiving of information. And why not pay the people who contribute to the production of useful results. The FBI probably has some.

The same approach could be used to:

  • help solve criminal investigations, help police in a plethora of ways.
  • investigate every billionaire, every high ticket funder of dastardly causes.
  • help innocent people in prison.
  • find additional information and clues for treatment of different diseases.
  • Identify and find new injustices.
  • Analyze systems and relationships, like State Department, economic, ecological, scientific and political stuff.

Top-down-thinking-addicted people might be uncomfortable with the idea of sharing information. This is not for everyone, though it should be.

There ought to be a way to monetize people's contributions for some of the networks. That means contributors in the collective intelligence network would get money and beneficiaries should pay. The USA spent about $85 billion a year for National and Military intelligence. It would be smart to start spending some money on bottom-up investigative networks. It would be reasonable to see them budget at least 10% of the Intelligence budget, about $10 billion.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 80 fans, 326 articles, 1398 quicklinks, 3709 comments, 40 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

We have to be careful about this. It could easily become abused and a way to turn people in for money and to harass enemies. This went on a lot in Iraq and is responsible for a lot of innocent people losing their land and livelihoods.

The FBI is not an innocent taker of information.

Also, as we've seen in Texas, innocent service providers can be caught up in government-outsourced and citizen-led lawsuits, in Texas' case, for providing even incidental services to women seeking abortions.

The other problem is, people who tend to know wrongdoers are often wrongdoers themselves.

However, tiplines and rewards do have a long and proven effectiveness in police/FBI history.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 at 1:33:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 