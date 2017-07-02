

Taming Political Serpents Beyond the Garden

Unlike the carelessness of the thoughtless abuse of constitutionally guaranteed Free Speech, there have been shining moments of Exceptionalism. However, it only takes a few Members ignoring to death, the future of seniors -- willing those under 40, demise by opioid addiction, second-class education, crushing debt, self-doubt-induced suicide and a planet in the throes of being overwhelmed.

It only takes a few short-sighted, self-serving, knee-jerk choices to seek and destroy a nation -- for every secret thought & spoken word; each decision & vote cast; full-throated cover-ups -- whether choosing weapons of vile, despicable behavior or willingly playing games with team of Grovels -- we are settling for the summit of the worst in ourselves.

Even as a congressional few ignore foreign disregard for our national sovereignty, trumpet puppets are, state by state, instituting institutional theft of personal data, voting information -- a colossal invasion of millions of Americans.

A helter-skelter nation needs to embrace unity to reestablish its Gettysburg Address vision of civic responsibility. However, it will likely be governors and secretaries of Red States who will profane Lincoln's example, by relinquishing unmitigated exposure of its citizens' privacy.

To reaffirm our Independence, it is for us, on July 4, 2017, to recapture the essence of The Golden Rule, for it is never too late for the exceptionalism of self-rule, mutual respect and living lives that practice what we preach.

For our Independence, let us proclaim, there is no last time for war when it is declared endless; no last time for violence when we're married to it, acquitting both mass murder in public places, while good men with guns shoot good men of color; no last time for Arlington ball-field, when Little Rock shots ring out in echo of a Bronx Hospital.

When the proudly despicable violate the honor of the highest office in the land, clearly The Home of the Brave is being run by the cowardly. Regardless of Party, all Americans are being mocked with a smirk having no more depth than 140 characters.

Yet, this is not a nationwide choice, nor a national great divide. It's the sum of people who can be fooled most of the time by the few repetitiously casting a bait and switch, and gossip dominating investigative reporting with hyperbole, seeking ratings.

Nonetheless, like heroic first responders, it is on us, to get out in front of stampeding mob rule, with sheer numbers, votes and boycotts proving we mean business, to the business of Koch heads owning politicians and government at every level.

The challenge is not too many fires to put out, but too little Independence thinking, to resist false prophets and puppets of industry currently occupying too many state houses, legislatures and our current three branches of federal government.

If the super poor will always be with us, it is not because the bible told me so, but rather, since ushering in the second Gilded Age in 1980, the super-rich have perpetuated it so.

America survived Valley Forge, Lincoln/JFK/MLK/RFK assassinations and The Red Scare because of dreamers & the young at heart, farmers & lawyers, students & educators, preachers and sinners -- and again, America needs human decency to overcome the small-minded and hateful -- especially elected leaders who are the greatest dangers to our national security and international integrity.

Like Paul Revere, women road to warn of invasion and The Greatest Generation included females, African-Americans, Latino and LGBTQ.

However, where there are narrow-minded men, there are abused women & minorities; where easy access to guns, mass shootings; and when We the People act like kittens chasing a laser of a Fourth Estate led around by a Pinocchio-nosed President, we are accessories after the fact.

Yes, Donald Trump's behavior is not presidential, but more importantly, his conduct is unbecoming a Commander-in-Chief, and absolutely, an unacceptable example for fathers, husbands and children.

So, we can choose to be responsible for continually giving free passes to someone intellectually, psychologically and mentally unfit to be President, or like 1776 American wannabees, pick up the gauntlet of reason and be indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.