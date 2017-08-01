WARNING: Language! If this offends you, stop reading now!

Fed up with politics? Work? Life?

Coloring lowers stress. National Coloring Book Day is August 2. Adult coloring has become a huge craze, and no wonder! Coloring is a fun, relaxing respite from the distresses of the day.

And if you are stressed out enough to engage in the colorful linguistic usage of current politicians, you can choose from a selection of swear word coloring books. We've come a long way, baby, from the shock value of "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." Even the NY Times quoted Andrew Scaramucci's smorgasbord of colorful cuss words, verbatim, last week.

John T's swear coloring books include Eat Sh*t and Die and Fucksickles: Swear Word Coloring Book. He says, "These books are specifically designed to help you relax and relieve your stress. I mean, let's be honest here. Sometimes coloring a f*cking mandala is just not going to cut it."



John T's Coloring Books

You can get free downloadable coloring pages from John T here, and here.



Free downloadable swear word coloring page from John T (also shown colored in with Photoshop)

Chill the F*ck Out : A Swear Word Coloring Book by Hannah Caner is available at Target.



Chill the F*ck Out, available at Targer

Once you've colored out your anger, you'll be ready for some positive affirmations.

Thaneeya McArdle's Good Vibes Coloring Book, published in 2015, is on Amazon's Top 100 Best-Selling Books of 2016. Her upifting designs and hopeful affirmations brighten any day.



Coloring Books by Thaneeya McArdle

I asked Thaneeya what inspired her to create her coloring books with these positive messages:

I created coloring books with positive messages as a way to offer people the opportunity to cultivate more positivity in their lives. Everyone can benefit from dwelling more on the positive. Humans have a built-in negativity bias which has been useful for our species' survival - for example, our ancestors who were ultra-sensitive to danger were more likely to stay alive long enough to pass on their genes than those who overlooked signs of imminent danger. In that sense, fear was a very useful feeling, but in today's society, fear can be crippling. We no longer have to worry about getting eaten by bears or tigers - instead, our thoughts and worries are now the bears and tigers that gnaw away at us from the inside. The great news is that we can change our brains. I'm fascinated by the concept of neuroplasticity - that we literally have the power to change our brains and create new neural pathways. One way to do this is through meditation. Coloring can be a form of meditation because it's a focused, repetitive act that allows our brains to go on auto-pilot as our thoughts drift away. By coloring the inspirational phrases in my books, colorists are encouraged to focus on the positive while letting their concerns take a backseat. I hope that this can be an uplifting process for people who spend time with my books. - Thaneeya McArdle

McArdle gives some great coloring tips in her books and at her instructional site. She is hosting a giveaway on her Facebook page through midnight Sunday, August 6. Two winners will receive a $100+ prize bundle.



Coloring tips by Thaneeya McArdle

Sugar Skulls Coloring Book by Thaneeya McArdle

And her colorful 2018 Calendar also includes one page for the buyer to color.



It's All Good Calendar by Thaneeya McArdle

Let's make up some gift baskets of these great coloring books along with some nice colored pencils and leave them on the doorstep of Congress.

