Cassandra on Her Birth Day

by John Kendall Hawkins





Your mother cried through the laughing gas-

cried biblically, "Get it out of me!"

And you flooded out, long-headed, alien blue,

jaundiced in mucous and blood, new eyes

wide open to a chilly ward, strangers

beaming at you, like cannibals, in joy.

"Overcooked," the midwife chimed. Not a boy,

we knew, when Carla shrieked, "A niece!"

We are dangerous with our love,

we need you more than you need us,

and we'll get around to molding you

to our shape-shifting greed. But for now,

we'll let you be: urgent and freed,

and piping your fair, obstreperous tune.

'I am, I am, I am, I am, I am.'

Already raging against the dying

of the rumored, proverbial light.

It doesn't get any better than this.