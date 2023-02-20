Carnal Knowledge (a poem)

I wake up in the morning
to raucous laughter
meat-gorging birds
gum-bound kookaburras
sounding still-shitfaced
tall tales, shouts at the bar
still partying at dawn
mate this, mate that
.
I'm coming out of an outback dream
one of the Hayworths there by my side
daubing my gangrened soul
me, the Hemingway Hero
all grace under fire
talking ragtime
about the days when
and circling in the dark
on the edge of the dying fire
that lights what's left of memory
hyenas titter at my demise
vultures in a silhouetted tree
will take me by surprise
and the last thing I will feel
is the globe theater of Susan's ass
and the backhand slap of her response
to backward patriarchy
and my presumption
and as if hearing my thoughts
.
the kookaburras start up again
.
so much for Paris
and its gargoyles
#############