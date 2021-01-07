Capitol Police Complicit in Capitol Insurrection Riot?

Were the Capitol Police complicit in the takeover of the US Capitol building? It looks that way. Just like the Benghazi Embassy, four Americans were killed. There must be an investigation that looks at every monitoring camera, every Capitol Police officer. And those who enabled the seditious rioting insurrectionists should be fired without benefits and charged as accomplices and given jail time.

ABC News asked the question, How did pro-Donald Trump protesters get into Washington DC's heavily guarded Capitol building?

They answered the question; Some Capitol police let people through barricades and include videos, in the article, showing police moving the barricades out of the way for the protesters.

Among the protesters were Oath Keepers-- right wing extremist Trump supporter police. It is not unreasonable to assume that there were Oath Keepers among the Capitol police on Duty. John Dean offered one explanation.

RT @JohnWDean: Capitol Police are patronage jobs. Many probably sympathize with Trump protesters/supporters, having been put on the police… at — President Kevorkian (@FuhrerAmerican) January 7, 2021

CNN puts the words "Massive Breach of U.S. Capitol Raises Questions About Security Failures" on their chiron as Terrance Gainer,the former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, argued that it was not fair to compare the treatment of the White Supremacists who stormed the Capitol. But I don't buy it. The response was massively different to BLM. And I don't buy the assumption of CNN, that these were security failures. The barriers were moved out of the way. There weren't nearly as many police ready to deal with the threat and, given the information John Dean provides, we must suspect that this was an intentional act by some of the police, allowing the protesters into the capitol building. There is even a photo showing a Capitol Police officer taking selfies with the rioters.



A Capitol police officer appeared to take a selfie with rioters inside the United States Capitol building Wednesday.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Local News) Details DMCA



As far as comparing the police treatment of the rioters to their treatment of BLM, Caitlin Johnson commented,

RT @caitoz: Just so we're clear, the policing lesson for today was not that cops should have been more brutal with the Trumpers, it was tha… at — Jeff Moore (@JMooreBoston) January 7, 2021

And Joe Scarborough lambasted the Capitol Police, saying, "Why are you known as badasses and then open the F*cking door for them?"

RT @BillSharph: Joe Scarborough delivers an f-bomb laden rebuke to Capitol Police and Trump insurrectionists #morningjoe https://t.co/XcdOo… at https://t.co/XcdOo… — Ari Rockefeller (@theariman) January 7, 2021

