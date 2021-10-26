 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Canadian Imperialism - alive and well

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 5671
Message Jim Miles
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Canadian flag
Canadian flag
(Image by Jim Miles)   Details   DMCA

Canadian Imperialism

Canada was born of empire and still thrives within that milieu. It is the progeny of French and British imperial quests in the 'New' World and is accompanied by its siblings within the Five Eyes, the most influential being the United States. Canada's creation out of mostly British imperial interests carried all the factors of imperialism internally as it developed across the North American continent. Currently, it still acts within the imperial prerogative, both domestically with its indigenous population and overseas with various other countries, frequently under the aegis of the U.S., but often enough acting on its own accord.

The ethnic cleansing of Canada

During this summer's heat wave and firestorms I started rereading several books about the history of the indigenous population in Canada, mostly concerned with western Canada, but referencing previous events in the east. Two books dealt with the problems of colonial settler movements in British Columbia: "Contact and Conflict" [1] is an earlier work still widely referenced; and "Making Native Space" [2] is more contemporary, highlighting the efforts of establishing - literally - "native space" meaning the "reservations" set aside for indigneous use (think apartheid).

A third book, "Clearing the Plains", [3] highlighted the colonial settlement of the prairie provinces, a hard-hitting work that demonstrates the ethnic cleansing/genocide nature of Canadian settler colonialism. The final work, "Guns, Germs, and Steel", [4] is much more widely known and while not discussing British Columbia or Canada directly, does provide a strong background to the whole 'business' of colonial settlerism and how it operates.

I say operates in the present tense, as the racial conflict from the early colonial years still manifests itself today. While I was involved with the rereading, several significant events occurred that reinforced all that the authors had said, and demonstrated that racism, ethnic cleansing, and genocide are all recent and/or ongoing occurrences in Canada and British Columbia specifically.

Contemporary B.C.

Two incidents involved many aspects of contemporary concern - racism, the environment, government/police power, energy, native land rights- the latter of which is a very specific concern within British Columbia as very little of the province's land has been ceded by the indigenous population. Demonstrators at Fairy Creek on Southern Vancouver Island are attempting to block logging of one of the few remaining old-growth forests on the B.C. coast. Farther north, the Wet'suwet'en are using blockades to try and stop the destruction of their formerly pristine wilderness by the Coastal GasLink Project, which aims to transport fracked gas from northeast B.C. for export to Asia.

In both cases, the police forces have reacted in a militarized manner supporting the interests of the corporations and governments over any interests in the environment and ignoring the reality that the lands they are acting on are unceded indigenous lands. The courts, while offering a small temporary success to the Fairy Creek protesters, have mostly sided with the corporations, and the police tactics of forced and violent removals and arrests.

The incident that struck me the hardest was the discovery of the 215 unmarked Indian graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the final resting place of hundreds of native children taken/kidnapped from their families. Growing up in B.C. I knew about the residential schools. When very young it was simply a benign reference. Later, as I began to discover B.C.'s history, it became more and more a cruelty to families, villages, and native societies as a whole. The last residential school in Canada was closed in 1996 - essentially most of my life was concurrent with the residential school system.

The damage done to indigenous life, to indigenous culture as a whole, and to the thousands of affected individuals and families is enormous, and still ongoing as survivors and their families - their whole nations - struggle with the after-effects of the system. The term survivors indicates the brutal reality that thousands of indigenous children did not survive the residential school system, at the same time highlighting that the schools were a malignant imposition onto the culture of the people.

Back to the books

The original white contacts in British Columbia were the fur traders who dealt with the indigenous populations generally in a more restricted contact environment. The natives were considered astute traders but nevertheless were still subject to white racism and British gunboat diplomacy.

"...with gunboats in the background, framed one side of the conversation, such as it was: the other side had more to do with drastic depopulation, cultural change, and inability to fend off the gunboats." [5]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Miles Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Jim Miles is a Canadian educator and analyst who examines the world through a syncretic lens. His analysis of international and domestic geopolitical ideas and actions incorporates a lifetime of interest in current events, a desire to (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Review - The Limits of Power

Canada preps for war with Iran

Beyond Fundamentalism - Book Review

Book Review - Bad Samaritans - Ha-Joon chang

Dismantle the empire - or face insolvency

Apologies from Canada - Congratulations Palestine

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671
(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 15 fans, 157 articles, 18 quicklinks, 710 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Two other works, these written by residential school survivors, are well worth reading:

Price Paid - The fight for first nations survival. Bev Sellars. Talon Books, Vancouver, 2016.

The Inconvenient Indian - a curious account of native people in North America. Thomas King. Anchor Canada (Random House), Toronto, 2012.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 at 7:56:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 