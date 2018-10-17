 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Can we end tobacco pandemic without holding industry liable?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 10/17/18

Author 91838
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

The disease burden, death toll and economic loss caused by tobacco is mountainous enough to warrant urgent action globally. Over 7 million deaths every year and more than US$ 1.4 trillion economic cost cripples the global economy - can this be ignored? Also more evidence piles up on how tobacco threatens sustainable development.


8th Conference of the Parties to the global tobacco treaty (WHO FCTC) in Geneva: October 2018
(Image by CNS (Citizen News Service))   Permission   Details   DMCA

But what is preventing governments from walking the talk on tobacco control and sustainable development? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco industry interference is the biggest challenge in implementing the global tobacco treaty (formally called the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). So if we are to prevent tobacco related diseases, avert untimely deaths caused by tobacco, and thereby also accelerate progress on sustainable development which currently tobacco not only stalls but reverses, then holding industry liable is the lynchpin.

- Advertisement -

Be more surprised: in November 2008, almost ten years back, governments adopted FCTC Article 5.3 to stop tobacco industry interference in public health policy so that corporations are not allowed to water down, dilute or defeat evidence-based and life-saving tobacco control measures. But tobacco industry continues to connive to knowingly sell and expand markets for its disease and death causing products. Although governments kicked tobacco industry out of global tobacco treaty negotiations but industry keeps on finding deceitful ways to reap profits from products that fuel deadly epidemics. For example, BBC exposed British American Tobacco (BAT) illegally paid politicians and civil servants in countries in East Africa.

- Advertisement -

Unless we hold the industry accountable for over 7 million deaths, over US$ 1.4 trillion economic cost, damage to environment and reversing progress on sustainable development, it will not mend its ways. Also without holding industry liable, progress on tobacco control and SDGs will continue to remain under threat.

Governments must hold industry liable

Thankfully, the global tobacco treaty has FCTC Article 19 to power governments with policies to hold tobacco industry liable - financially and legally - for the catastrophe it unleashes.

- Advertisement -

At the recent eighth session of the global tobacco treaty negotiations, countries unanimously adopted policies that eliminate loopholes Big Tobacco used to gain access to the talks, redouble defenses against evolving industry tactics, and mandate a study on new tobacco products, like heat-not-burn, which pose a threat to public health - particularly to children. The negotiations were under constant assault as Big Tobacco attempted to undermine talks by stacking government delegations, commandeering industry front groups, lobbying countries, posing as the media and employing other means to interfere with policies that would save lives and reduce tobacco consumption.

For years, the tobacco industry has exploited loopholes to send representatives that pose as members of the public and media, and stack delegations with tobacco-friendly industries in attempts to delay, weaken, or block progress. Governments adopted a landmark good governance policy that eliminates these loopholes, shutting out the industry and protecting the treaty from interference.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Nepal leading tobacco control in South Asia: Will it spiral domino effect on other nations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1983 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What harms are caused by tobacco...an unpatented natural plant? There are some harms from any burnt substance, but, has plain tobacco ever been tested for anything?

Next question is...what harms have been caused by so-called "tobacco products" contaminated with any of over 300 "legal" pesticides and radiation-contaminated phosphate fertilizers? How to compare any results here to any harms found from plain, unadulterated tobacco?

That's not to mention untold numbers of untested, unlabeled additives like flavorings, burn accelerants, addiction-enhancers, humectants, preservatives, sweeteners, etc.

Plus....who says a typical cigarette contains any tobacco at all? It could "legally" be made partly or entirely, in US Patented ways, as "Tobacco Substitute Material", from corncobs, peanut shells, coffee bean hulls, etc etc., and even wood pulp and something called "carbon filled paper". Search up "US Patents Tobacco Substitute Material". Interesting info indeed.

To refer to smoking as a "tobacco problem", and to blame unwitting, duped, secretly-poisoned,grossly uncompensated smokers for anything, is to support the cigarette industry's enormous "tobacco" lie...and it's to blame Mother Nature for extensive crimes by most cigarette makers and their adulterant suppliers (such as Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, etc etc)....and their sold-out supporters in government.

PS: Don't forget that top for-profit Health Insurers invest Billions in the cigarette industry....not to mention what's invested in tobacco pesticide suppliers etc, plus big oil, fracking, military weaponry, nukes, pesticides, and the rest.

To blame the tobacco plant for the grim effects of grossly-contaminated typical cigarettes is as off-target as blaming iron ore for hand-gun violence.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 5:51:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 