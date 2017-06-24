

Sometime before Independence Day the Senate will vote on their version of a "Health" bill. It is not a "Health" bill. It is a tax based theft of billions of dollars from the Middle Class, in size, rivaling the manufactured "Housing" crisis of 2008. This bill is known to remove health care from millions of citizens, placing the burden of their care on local governments, few of whom can afford the cost. Democrats are in a frenzy of hand wringing. Republicans are worried. Health reform has been their signature issue for ten years now.

Republican Senators are not quite as...stupid....as many think. They understand very well that their careers depend on their contributors, they also understand that their voters are beginning to develop a dim understanding of the dangers included in this bill.

Democrats in the Senate should consider the possibility of an opportunity here. Republicans do not want to take ownership of their own bill, several have already declared in no uncertain terms that they will not support this bill. There is the very small possibility that Senate Democrats could prepare an amendment, to be quickly and quietly introduced on the floor, most probably during a heated debate. It would be a short, simply (and clevery) written amendment that would have the effect of nullifying the tax aspects of the R bill, while additonally providing single-payer coverage for Citizens.

Almost the entire globe has some form of single-payer health coverage. The United States has been too wealthy and arrogant to care for our citizens adequately thus far in history.

The approval rating of Congress is actually lower than that of Trump, numbers almost impossible to achieve. Republican slavish devotion to their contributors will have no meaning once they are voted out of office. Democrats in the Senate should consider all possibilities and be prepared. Health Care does need to be addressed.