Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

CPEC and the Economics Magnitude

By       Message Muhammad Irfan     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


China--Pakistan Economic Corridor
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The human is born with a meticulous temptation towards beauty, riches, importance, strength and socioeconomic well-being. Sometimes, it appears as rein-less in its struggle for the said above significant features of the human life. However, this tendency shows that the well-being and self-esteem are the foremost dynamics which shape the entire macro and micro, individual and collective struggle of any human, irrespective of creed, color and ethnicity.

Therefore, it remains in a constant search for inventing the avenues that play a considerable role in amassing the above said dynamics of socioeconomic life. The China--Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in its theory and practice is the demonstration of the said human meticulously temptation.

- Advertisement -

Importantly, CPEC, a 3,218 kilometer long route, is being built and will last over next several years, consisting of highways, railways and pipelines. The estimated cost of the project is expected to be US$75 billion, out of which US$45 billion plus will ensure that the corridor becomes operational by 2020. It will pass through the beautiful Gilgit Baltistan province in the north which will connect Kashgar in China's western province Xinjiang to the rest of the world through Chinese-operated Gwadar port in the country's south.

It is full of magnitude for both China and Pakistan. Nonetheless, its geo-economic worth in Pakistani perspective is worth-mentioning. Many rationales and analysts define it to be game changer for Pakistan. Others dub it as the win-win project for both China and Pakistan. The conspirators also defame it to be the ex-East India Company. However, given the economic podium of the past conflicts-torn Pakistan, it will really boost the Pakistani economy at all levels.

That is why it is essential to maintain that CPEC has the substantial magnitude for Pakistan due to three main features; first, the CPEC project has been divided into phases, the first phase being the completion of Gwadar International Airport and major developments of Gwadar Port. This phase is expected to be completed by the year 2017. It will give a momentum to the Pakistani both prestige and foreign investment due to the immense shipment of the international maritime trade.

Second, the project also includes the expansion of Karakoram Highway (i.e. the road that connects China with Pakistan and placement of fiber-optic line ensuring better communication between the two countries. This will enhance the economic structure of the GB province where the adversaries of Pakistan have been igniting a chaos like situation on the sectarian bases. Ultimately, this area will be equal to the established areas of Pakistan in the socio-economic development.

- Advertisement -

Third, the CPEC project will create some 700,000 direct jobs during the period 2015--2030. Certainly, this is the foremost service the CPEC project will render to the thousands of thousands Pakistani unemployed youths. Consequently, the frustration will end up on one hand and the micro level economic situation will enhance to the further extent. Accordingly, it is very important project for the revival of the Pakistani economy whose fruition will be obvious in the upcoming decades. Therefore, its completion must be continued and be accomplished even before the designed period.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

The Author is a junior scholar and researcher. He has presented his papers in several national and international conferences. He is also a freelance columnist and contributes to both national and international print media.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Towards DÃ©tente: Bloc 2

Nuclear Capability and National Security

The Questionable History Assertion

Power-Seeking Individuals Flocking to the World's Major Cities Threaten State Security

If it is united, there may be intense security threats

The Challenges and Threats for the Maritime Transportation in the Indo-Pacific Region

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Muhammad Irfan

Become a Fan
Author 89107

(Member since Jul 24, 2013), 1 fan, 48 articles, 29 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Economic plus other areas of magnitude.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 12:34:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 