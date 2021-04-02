 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

COVID 19, a "Yin and Yang"

(Page 1 of 8 pages)

The flap of a butterfly wings has orchestrated a storm, so strong in its

intensity, it has shut the businesses down, made the guns silent, set the

soldiers at distance and the lovers untouchable for one another. Our species,

the most evolved and dominant species of the earth, is at the crosscurrents

of its dominance and fragility"

A year had rolled on and no one knows yet, when this whirlwind, which has sent the world to its tailspin, will ebb away. No prediction can be made, and if there is any, it's a babel, precipitating down from the tower of babel, in a multitude of languages, incomprehensible for everyone. What the forthcoming season of winter, in which culprit of every flu elbows its way out, will have in its fists to present the world.

Tiny things have changed the world with massive implications. The armada

of transient creatures that swarm in a drop of water can echo louder than

the Little-Boy delivered from the belly of Enola Gay on Hiroshima.

Franisco de Egua, a single smallpox carrier, who landed in Mexico in 1520,

devastated whole of Central America, killing according to some estimates

up-to a third of its population. This is how the small things have had changed the world, suppressed the revolutions, geared up the industrial revolution,

I do not have a series of glorious achievements to share with my fellow beings or the viewers of this piece. I worked for a private TV channel "Din News" based in Lahore Pakistan. I feel so saddened on the melancholy deaths of millions by the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
