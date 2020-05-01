 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/1/20

COVID-19, Time to Look Around

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 72883
(Image by Priscilla Du Preez)   Details   DMCA

"Reject your sense of injury and the injury itself disappears." " Marcus Aurelius

Questionable Information

On the world's stage are performances of failed leadership, inequitable management, poor science, and bad advice. It's not just the failure of centralized supply and distributed manufacturing, it's also the failure of centralized thinking. A failure that arises when our information and expertise is distributed by and filtered through specialists who become information bottlenecks.

The media has an average understanding of established information, but there is no established information about the virus, and the average of what's available keeps changing. Like the broken supply and manufacturing chains, the media spews questionable information like a run-away fire truck.

A critical publication on the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine reported that its use in COVID-19 patients created twice as many fatalities as no treatments at all. This was widely reported by the major media and trumpeted by politicians and public health officials.

Conservative economist Chris Martinson returned to the original research and showed, using the information in the publication, that the work was thrown together without skill or accuracy. As a result, the analysis amounted to worthless science from which no conclusions can be drawn. (See "Coronavirus: Debunking The Hydroxychloroquine 'Controversy' (Dr. Chris Martenson)" at .youtube.com/watch?v=dLSYRqcg0wo)

A better analysis of the data leads to a result almost contrary to what was stated and rebroadcast by the media. The study did not contradict the increasing amount of anecdotal medical literature that shows a proper administration of Hydroxychloroquine has reduced serious complications from COVID-19 by almost half. In spite of this truth, the fallout effect of this fallacious report continues to mislead administrators and politicians.

When situations spin outside the norm, normal channels report information inaccurately. You must gather information yourself, and the information you need is available. To become informed, first recognize that being informed is not your right, it's your responsibility.

Do not rely on the major media, politicians, or public health officials who are, by definition, answerable to vested interests. For these people the balance of power is primary and truth is secondary. Instead, follow individual doctors and scientists who are accurate observers. Here are three sources of accurate medical information that post regular YouTube videos.

Chris Martenson, PhD: .peakprosperity.com/

Roger Seheult, MD: .medcram.com/

John Campbell, MD: .youtube.com/channel/UCF9IOB2TExg3QIBupFtBDxg

The mainstream media is a narcotic cocktail of an irrelevant spectator sport, palliative social bonding, and damaging misinformation. Listening to mainstream media is like huddling on the Titanic and listening to clueless leadership while select elements of the corporate infrastructure lower financial bailout lifeboats where you can't see them. We must take responsibility for being informed using both original sources and our bodies' own wisdom.

Future Management

Successful planning is not built solely on an intellectual understanding of the situation. If we take that approach, then our course is optimized by learning all the facts, and it only changes when the facts change. This strategy works when the facts are known, the goal is fixed, the path evident, and our intentions are clear. In business, this static approach is called "the waterfall approach" because once we begin, we're inexorably swept over the consequences like a series of waterfalls.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

lincoln stoller

Physicist, neurologist, neurofeedback trainer, hypnotherapist, sleep therapist, junior sorcerer, mountaineer, enthusiastic participant in extreme explorations involving mind and body. Believer in the idea that individuals find meaning in (more...)
 

lincoln stoller

Author 72883
(Member since Oct 20, 2011), 4 fans, 10 articles, 3 quicklinks, 24 comments
  New Content

I have been writing a series of posts on healing, hypnosis, and COVID-19 which can be found at my website.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:07:36 AM

Wayne Janis

Author 516037
(Member since Apr 18, 2020), 1 articles, 26 comments
  New Content

I took from this in a practical way:

1. Look at facts and evidence FIRST before relying on anyone else's judgement (even experts)

2. Do not be guided by emotion, yours or others in any critical situation. Do not waste energy resources on undirected emotions.

3. Do not assume that your intuition is correct HOWEVER STRONG it may be

4. ACCEPT that life is uncertainty. Make the best decisions with the best evidence and always question that evidence until the problem is solved or crisis is over.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:37:52 PM

lincoln stoller

Author 72883
(Member since Oct 20, 2011), 4 fans, 10 articles, 3 quicklinks, 24 comments
Reply to Wayne Janis:   New Content

Thanks for the comment. Emotions are a guide in their own way. You cannot deny how you feel, but emotions are holistic and subjective. Don't confuse them with causality. Premonitions, inclinations, and attitudes can be guiding as things that pertain to how you feel about the events around you. Emotions are predictive about how you'll feel, not necessarily what is going to happen. For example, your premonition about how safe it is to go out today may not be correct, but you'll probably feel better if you follow it.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:41:21 PM

