 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/14/20

COVID-19 Crime is Coming!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 515967
Message Linda Fipps

We are amidst a viral pandemic, one that has affected many lives including my own. People everywhere are having to temporarily restructure their lives in the hopes that social distancing is enough to fight against this invisible, invasive monster. Aside from the death toll that continues to rise, the most heart wrenching effects of the policies implemented in response to COVID-19 are those most felt by the lower class. With unemployment and joblessness increasing coupled with the unpredictability of this global crisis, crime too will rise. Many are worried that our public health system and medical facilities are ill-prepared to take on COVID-19 as it rapidly sweeps through our nation, but is our correctional system prepared for what may be on the horizon?

On Thursday April 2nd, 2020, an article by Jeff Cox titled "US weekly jobless claims double to 6.6 million" was published on CNBC's website (Cox, 2020). The article highlights that over a two-week period, there have been approximately 10 million who have applied for unemployment as a result of America's economic shutdown due to the coronavirus (Cox, 2020). Cox also quotes Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, who states that, with more states issuing lockdown ordinances, the nation will continue to experience an increase in the unemployment rate, something initially unexpected and devastating (Cox, 2020).

(Cox, 2020)

As is evident by Jeff Cox's article, the issue of unemployment grows increasingly more prevalent as we continue to face changes brought on by COVID-19. While it is obvious that unemployment and its associated socio-economic stressors have already impacted many Americans, I am going to discuss how the increase in joblessness will lead to higher crime rates. That effect will be most felt in areas already experiencing problems, such as poverty, unstable work, residential turnover/instability, etc. To begin, I want to make the assertion that crime is a symptom of deeper, underlying social and economic problems. To reduce crime, one must focus on reducing those underlying issues.

Clifford Shaw and Henry McKay, two very influential scholars in criminology, focus on how social and environmental factors may influence human behavior (Lersch & Hart, 2015, 47). Their research found that inner-city zones had high crime rates not because of the types of people who lived there, but because of frequent residential turnover that led to concentrated poverty, residential instability and community heterogeneity (Lersch & Hart, 2015, 45-55). Those three factors ultimately led to social disorganization or community instability, creating neighborhoods with weak informal social controls and leading to an increase in criminal behavior (Lersch & Hart, 2015, 45-55).

Other scholars have made the same connection between socio-economic factors and crime. Elijah Anderson focuses on inner-city, black, ghetto neighborhoods and illustrates in his 'Code of the Streets' that a person's inclination towards violence comes from the circumstances of life (Anderson, 1994). This could be personified in a lack of jobs with living wage, the stigma of race, social alienation resulting from drug use and/or trafficking, and a lack of hope for the future. William Julius Wilson specifically talks about joblessness in poor neighborhoods, which causes what he termed 'ghetto-related behavior' (Wilson, 1996). Ghetto-related behavior is defined as any behavior that society stereotypically labels as 'ghetto,' including violence, gang activity, and drug use/selling. Wilson clearly cites that when faced with a decline in job opportunities, there is an increase in a person's incentive to sell drugs or to use, adapting to their situation the only way they know how (Wilson, 1996). Hence my assertion that crime is a symptom of underlying social and economic problems. In Wilson's research, he links deterioration of inner-city neighborhoods to the growth of the inner-city drug industry (Wilson, 1996). In a docu-series "The Epidemic: Addiction and Deindustrialization", Peter Saarsgard follows the deterioration of Dayton, Ohio. He connects opioid addiction and other criminal behavior to deindustrialization and middle America's economic decline (Read, et. al., 2016).

There are many people who may argue against what I and the above scholars are arguing to be a causal link. They may claim that the crime rate has no link to social or economic factors and that crime is merely a result of ill-informed decisions or acts carried out by unstable people. However, a study conducted in Alabama in 2005, shows that socio-economic factors, including, most notably, unemployment, greatly influence the crime trend (Bukenya, 2005). More recently, a study conducted in 2014 had similar results, providing clear evidence that steady, stable employment corresponds to a reduction in crime, especially property crimes like robbery and burglary (Uggen & Shannon, 2014).

Before this global pandemic even started, communities experiencing socio-economic problems such as high rates of unemployment and poverty were already reporting high levels of crime. The research clearly shows a causal link between those underlying issues and criminal behavior. It is my stance that America's criminal justice system and correctional system need to prepare themselves. With record-breaking bouts of joblessness, it is only a matter of time before we see corresponding spikes in crime rates across the nation. It seems to me that COVID-19 is just getting started.

Linda N. Fipps, criminal justice major at the University of South Carolina

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Linda Fipps Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a triple major in biology, criminal justice, and spanish at the University of South Carolina. I will be graduating May 2020 and again May 2021 with my masters in Biology.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

COVID-19 Crime is Coming!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 