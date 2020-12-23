CNN + Bellingcat's Latest Russian Novichok Lies

Republished from Land Destroyer Report

CNN and US government-funded war propaganda outfit "Bellingcat" teamed up to "investigate" the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Despite multiple reports - each several pages long - ultimately CNN admitted that they were unable to conclude who actually poisoned Navalny - also admitting there was no evidence that Russian FSB agents they claim followed Navalny played any role at all in the alleged crime.

I break down CNN and Bellingcat's innuendo-filled report, their full admission that ultimately they were unable to draw any fact-based conclusions - and Russian state involvement is merely implied in what is yet another case of US-backed "weapons of mass destruction" lies used to justify US sanctions and aggression against Russia - and ruin Russia's relations with Western European nations - particularly its Nord Stream 2 pipeline partner - Germany.