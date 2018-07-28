 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

CIA/FBI/DOJ Plot To Overthrow The President Of The United States

By Paul Craig Roberts

7/28/18

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

DOJ Lowers The Boom On The Deep State
On July 21, I posted on my website a report on the discovery by John Solomon of The Hill magazine that Lisa Page testified to a congressional committee to the effect that the Russiagate probe conducted by Robert Mueller is a cover-up operation to obscure the criminal use of counterintelligence capabilities to spy on Trump's presidential campaign and then to sabotage Trump's presidency.

The evidence is overwhelming that CIA director John Brennan, FBI director James Comey, Robert Mueller, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the Democratic National Committee are engaged in high treason against the American people and the President of the United States and are actively engaged in a plot to overthrow the President of the United States. Yet, the traitorous intelligence officials retain their high security clearances and have not been indicted, arrested, and put on trial for high treason. Rosenstein and Mueller haven't even been fired from their high positions where they continue to operate in behalf of the overthrow plot.

It shows the untouchable power of the military/security complex when its operatives are so far beyond the reach of law and accountability that they can commit high treason with no consequences to themselves.

The US presstitute media works full time to protect these traitors, because the presstitutes hate Donald Trump and the Americans who elected him much more than they love the US Constitution and the rule of law. This makes the presstitutes accomplices to high treason and subject to arrest and prosecution.

Even those who understand what is going on and are willing to speak against it, such as former CIA official Ray McGovern and Senator Rand Paul speak in muted terms. Senator Paul wants their security clearances withdrawn because they are monetizing them in their roles of well-paid talking heads in the presstitute media and may reveal classified information on the programs.

There is no evidence that Trump is a Russian agent. There is enormous evidence that the above CIA, FBI, DOJ, and national security officials are engaged in treason against the United States.

Yet, we hear only about the fake case that Trump is a Russian agent. We hear nothing about the CIA/FBI/DOJ plot against the president of the United States that is unfolding before our eyes in plain sight of even insouciant Americans.

We also don't hear anything about this.

 

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

