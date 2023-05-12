Buttermilk Falls and Rumi

I was walking with a friend

In a beautiful place

Called Buttermilk Falls near Ludlow.

As we approached the falls

Through the forest

From below

The sound of the water became deafening

Like a great white noise.

As we walked around it

The noise noticeably subsided

Until, when we were standing above the falls

Among the pines that grow right to the edge,

We could hardly hear it at all.

My friend drew my attention to the stream.

He tried to make sense of how the gentle stream

Could be the same water

That just ten feet later

Created the thunder of the falls!

Being a poet who is not writing much these days,

My thoughts turned to my old teacher, Rumi.

He, of all people,

Would know how to address this in a poem.

And then I thought, maybe the reason he can do that

Is because he is the gentle stream

And he is also the thunderous falls.

And I tried to remember if I was ever like that.

And I think I was.

And then I wondered

Could I be like that again?

Rumi: "How dare you ask such questions!

Are you ready to thunder?

Is there room in your life for a waterfall?

Didn't you know I would ask you this

When you evoked me?"

I am so far from being able

To make a good poem out of this!

Rumi: "You aren't there yet.

You're trying to get your foot in the door

But there is no door here!"



(Article changed on May 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT)