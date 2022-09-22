Brainwashed for War With Russia

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Thanks to Establishment media, the sorcerer apprentices advising President Joe Biden - I refer to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jacob Sullivan, and China specialist Kurt Campbell - will have no trouble rallying Americans for the widest war in 77 years, starting in Ukraine, and maybe spreading to China. And, shockingly, under false pretenses.

Most Americans are oblivious to the reality that Western media are owned and operated by the same corporations that make massive profits by helping to stoke small wars and then peddling the necessary weapons. Corporate leaders, and Ivy-mantled elites, educated to believe in U.S. "exceptionalism," find the lucre and the luster too lucrative to be able to think straight. They deceive themselves into thinking that (a) the US cannot lose a war; (b) escalation can be calibrated and wider war can be limited to Europe; and (c) China can be expected to just sit on the sidelines. The attitude, consciously or unconsciously, "Not to worry. And, in any case, the lucre and luster are worth the risk."

The media also know they can always trot out died-in-the-wool Russophobes to "explain," for example, why the Russians are "almost genetically driven" to do evil (James Clapper, former National Intelligence Director and now hired savant on CNN); or Fiona Hill (former National Intelligence Officer for Russia), who insists "Putin wants to evict the United States from Europe " As he might put it: "Goodbye, America. Don't let the door hit you on the way out."

Absent a miraculous appearance of clearer heads with a less benighted attitude toward the core interests of Russia in Ukraine, and China in Taiwan, historians who survive to record the war now on our doorstep will describe it as the result of hubris and stupidity run amok. Objective historians may even note that one of their colleagues - Professor John Mearsheimer - got it right from the start, when he explained in the autumn 2014 issue of Foreign Affairs "Why the Ukraine Crisis is the West's Fault."

Historian Barbara Tuchman addressed the kind of situation the world faces in Ukraine in her book "The March of Folly: From Troy to Vietnam." (Had she lived, she surely would have updated it to take Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine into account). Tuchman wrote:

"Wooden-headedness"plays a remarkably large role in government. It consists in assessing a situation in terms of preconceived fixed notions while ignoring or rejecting any contrary signs. It is acting according to wish while not allowing oneself to be deflected by the facts."

Six Years (and Counting) of Brainwashing

Thanks to US media, a very small percentage of Americans know that: