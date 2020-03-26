 
 
General News

"Bowing to Critics," Gilead Retreats on FDA Orphan Status re COVID19 Drug; US Senator Murray FDA designation~"Misguided"

Now that the USA leads the world in Corona virus infected people, we must note a significant development in the effort to medically protect consumers in every nation:

This is really huge news in the Corona virus patent world, which precisely shows the "pressure" on Gilead, partially from my article, partially from OpEdNews Publisher Rob Kall's posting it immediately, and substantially as a result of the article in The Intercept (a reference link to which was included in my article): all of this and more has caused Gilead to decline the long range lucrative Orphan Drug-Rare Disease status granted earlier this week by the FDA and Trump's Big Pharma advice team [which might or might not include Donald Rumsfeld~~~Rumsfeld joined Gilead as a director in 1988 Chairman (1997-2001, and has a long egregious history in the world of profiting hugely off of vaccinations, including Swine Flu, Tamiflu, and Avian Flu)]

Here is my article from two days ago:

FDA Gives Gilead Orphan Status on Remdesivir/Coronavirus as "Rare Disease"~Reminiscent of Rumsfeld's Swine Flu Debacle?

https://www.opednews.com/articles/FDA-Gives-Gilead-Orphan-St-by-Stephen-Fox-Coronavirus-Coincidence_Fda-Regulatory-Failures-And-History-Of-Abuse_Gabriela-Leon-Mexican-Biochemist-Inventor-Of-Nbely_Gilead-Sciences-Inc-200324-540.html

These may seem like trivial breakthroughs for consumers but I assure you that it is vital and incisive. I don't have the full picture of all of whom deserve thanks, but I do know that Dr. Betty Martini, Founder Mission Possible International, sent that article by me out to several million people and was sending the entire article out till 3 a.m. Wednesday morning reaching out to physicians, news media all over the world, aspartame activists, and victims of aspartame poisoning; she has lists of tens of thousands of each.

Wednesday afternoon, Gilead caved in and gave up the distinction which they were crowing about just a few days earlier.

Here is an abbreviated version of the news, from International Business Times:

Bowing to critics, Gilead Sciences on Wednesday asked U.S. regulators not to label its COVID-19 treatment candidate an orphan drug, which would have given the company significant tax incentives and a virtual monopoly for years. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Gilead's remdesivir, which originally was developed to treat Ebola, orphan status earlier this week. The drug is currently undergoing clinical trials to determine whether it is effective and some of the production has been reserved for compassionate use. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said the FDA designation was misguided. (She nailed that one. Maybe Senator Murray can soon determine just who was doing the misguiding?) Orphan drug status is generally reserved for pharmaceuticals treating diseases affecting 200,000 people or fewer. In a matter of weeks, more than 61,000 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Globally, more than 451,355 have been infected and more than 20,550 have died, including some 800 Americans.

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Do I understand correctly that the use of aspartame interferes with the immune system, and therefore makes a person more susceptible to death from the coronavirus? If this is true, since Trump seems to be an aspartame addict, is he at higher risk?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 9:47:22 AM

Stephen Fox

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

Yes, you understand that correctly, and yes, if Donald Trump is still consuming 12 Diet Cokes a day, he is far more vulnerable.

I suspect somebody on his staff, perhaps a physician, has strongly recommended that he stop. I don't know for sure, though.

This is a shortened version of a longer answer: Aspartame poisoning is back in the news because President Trump drinks 12 diet sodas a day. People on both sides of the political aisle are concerned for the man's health, especially as he now contemplates war with North Korea, a possible nuclear conflagration that could destroy us all. The U.S. President's mental and physical health is a topic that concerns every man, woman, and child in the U.S. (as well as the world); and this is not another media attack piece on President Trump. (Let's all please be adults on this subject.)

Mainstream media, or at least Newsmax (and to some extent the Washington Post and N.Y. Times) has recently brought the issue to the fore (again). Outlets have covered the carcinogenic and neurodegenerative effects of the 12 Diet Cokes a day that President Trump drinks. Many sane people hope the attention will finally force the FDA to take aspartame off the market. Removing this poison is a real possibility if mainstream media sites (whether full of fake news or not) keep covering the subject.

If those publications sound too far left for you, please consider that the ultra right-wing preacher Pat Robertson has also warned his flock about the dangers of aspartame, and one of the world's leading experts on the subject has also sounded the alarm about aspartame poisoning.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Russell Blaylock, former professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Mississippi Medical School, and author of Excitotoxins, the Taste that Kills said this in 2017:

"Yes, drinking Diet Coke, especially in the large amounts reported, is a definite danger to his health. And since he's our president, his health is our business, too. If I were President Trump's physician, I'd advise him to do whatever it takes to ditch diet drinks."

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 4:07:15 PM

Dr. Betty Martini

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

To Merle Ann,

Yes, I've even written to President Trump because he was a friend of the late world expert on aspartame, Dr. H. J. Roberts, who wrote the 1000 page medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic. I also wrote people who worked with President Trump along with magazine articles I had written and even the movie, "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World" which you can see on Youtube. Also on Youtube you can see my lecture on it being a biochemical warfare weapon - google Dr. Betty Martini, aspartame a biochemical warfare weapon. You can also get information on my web site, www.mpwhi.com. The big problem is aspartame is highly addictive. The free methyl alcohol is classified as a narcotic, causes chronic methanol poisoning , affects the dopamine system of the brain and causes addiction. Also read the book "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills by Dr. Woodrow Monte. Get on my web site under pre-embalming and read the Trocho Study by Dr. M. Alemany showing how the formaldehyde converted from the free methyl alcohol embalms living tissue and damages DNA. Aspartame has many names from NutraSweet, 951, Advantame, Neotame, Benevia, etc.

All my best,

Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder

Mission Possible World Health Intl

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 1:26:32 AM

Charles Homer

  New Content

Here is a fascinating look at one of the unintended consequences of the imposition of various controls on the population of the United States thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic:

click here

This is yet another unintended consequence (like the hoarding of toilet paper) that results from governments trying control their citizens by instilling fear.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 12:17:51 PM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Charles Homer:

I imagine the Controllers have a rock solid handle on human psychology. Sadly, I don't think the article depicts 'unintended' consequences at all. When 'fight or flight' is relentlessly triggered, the reactions, though not the timing, are fairly predictable.

As an aside, I sure wish We the People would begin using the word 'controllers' in place of the word 'elites.' Controllers is much closer to the truth and using it would gradually have an impact on people's reaction to what is inflicted. Elites is a form of grovelling. It promotes helplessness and a long-cemented sense of respect. Words are important..and ultimately powerful. IMO.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 2:07:27 AM

Brian Cooney

  New Content

Your writing here is performing a valuable public service.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 1:23:32 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to Brian Cooney:

Thank you. There are other media venues who covered this subject, but often the coverage focuses on financial aspects of this matter, like what kind of good investment was Gilead going to turn out to be, having achieved a regulatory coup for a few days that caused so much anger among experts and US Senators, that even they had to back down.

Sadly, like Monsanto/Bayer's Roundup/Glyphosate, such matters get resolved in courts of law, but in this case, it was the court of public opinion, which, when educated then mobilized, nothing better get in the way of.....

When Mainstream media covers this sort of thing, they mouse around and dance around the harsher truths, to sugar coat it and make it more palatable to advertisers.

Did you ever look at your local hometown newspaper and see how much advertising is done by mainstream grocery stores? This video is apropos:

Submitted on Friday, Mar 27, 2020 at 4:18:49 PM

