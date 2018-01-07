Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Book Review Mental Health Inc: How Corruption, Lax Oversight and Failed Reforms Endanger Our Most Vulnerable Citizens

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/7/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
- Advertisement -

Book Review Mental Health Inc: How Corruption, Lax Oversight and Failed Reforms Endanger Our Most Vulnerable Citizens


Mental Health, Inc. exposes the shocking new field of behavioral health
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This excellent new book exposes how "indifferent professional associations, pharmaceutical-subsidized patient advocacy groups and government regulators that either push a drug-industry agenda or fail to halt what amounts to an epidemic of behavioral health malpractice" enable Pharma's worst excesses.

- Advertisement -

Toddlers drugged with psychiatric medication? Elderly in nursing homes dosed to make them manageable? Soldiers and veterans driven to suicide from their medication? Mental patients given drugs that cause diabetes and extreme obesity and lead to more dangerous drugs? It's all there in this well researched book including psychiatric drugs that should never have been approved to begin with and "religious" youth treatment centers that shockingly abuse young people in their care.

Money explains much of the behavioral health malpractice Levine cites but not all of it. Certainly Pharma-funded doctors oblige with prescriptions; certainly Pharma-funded medical associations oblige with Pharma-friendly guidelines including "pre" disease states that create more drug customers. Certainly drug treatment centers are among Pharma's most treasured customers especially as the opioid epidemic----which Pharma started----grows.

But cronyism----the revolving door between industry and government----is also a big factor. One example is Kerry Weems, a former Medicare official who joined Rechnitz' TwinMed who Medicare regulates writes Levine. Other examples of the effects of the government/industry revolving door include former CDC Director Julie Gerberding who went on to head Merck vaccines, former Governor Rick Perry who recommended state-wide inoculation of all 11- and 12-year-old girls with Merck's Gardasil vaccine after his chief of staff went to Merck and Thomas Insel, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, who left government for industry.

- Advertisement -

Mental Health, Inc. does an excellent job of exposing a key player in the $220 billion a year behavior health field: the formerly Bain Capital-owned CRC Health, now Acadia Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of addiction treatment services. Levine chronicles at least six, gory and preventable deaths at Acadia's Sierra Tucson facility leading readers to wonder why the facility----or even the chain----is still in business and why the responsible parties have not been sentenced or jailed.

Also shocking in Mental Health, Inc. is the American Association Of Retired Persons (AARP) silence on the well known and well documented drug abuse of people in nursing homes----its constituency. "Licensing deals with United Healthcare allow it, indirectly, to rake in a share of federal spending on antipsychotics," says Levine of the group which has 38 million members.

Despite "bought" medical institutions, prescribers and government regulators which result in over-diagnosis, overmedication and overtreatment of Americans with dangerous and expensive psychiatric drugs, Mental Health, Inc. offers hope.

Non-drug, non-medical models for mental problems do exist and they work, writes Levine. Two promising groups addressing PTSD, depression, anxiety and drug abuse in the military population without drugs are War Fighter Advance and Operation Tohidu. Hopefully they will become models for other populations.

Journalist Art Levine has exposed a wide range of corporate and government wrongdoing. He is a contributing editor of The Washington Monthly and a Nation Institute Investigative Fund grantee, has written for The American Prospect, Salon, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast and Mother Jones.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 81 fans, 774 articles, 493 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The author did a lot of research for this eye-opening book

Submitted on Monday, Jan 8, 2018 at 3:58:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 