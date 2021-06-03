 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/3/21

Book Review: Diaspora Boy by Eli Valley

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: Book Reviews
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Diaspora Boy by Eli Valley
Diaspora Boy by Eli Valley
(Image by Eli Valley)   Details   DMCA

And Now Back to Our Regularly Scheduled Pogrom...

by John Kendall Hawkins

You don't know me from the wind

You never will, you never did

I'm the little Jew

Who wrote the Bible

- Leonard Cohen, "The Future"

In Woody Allen's Stand Up Comic, a compilation of his early stage gags, there's a joke in "NYU," that's emblematic of the Jewish experience in America, circa 1965 -- way before the Internet, and about two years before the Six-Day War -- where he sets up the audience by describing his marriage to a Jewish woman -- "against my parents' wishes" -- who, not long after the days of consummation, becomes increasingly "weird," joins the philosophy department at Hunter College and takes to wearing "black clothes and no make-up, and leotards," and soon pursues syllogistic take-downs of his nebbish personality, leading to a need for divorce. (His partner seems drawn from his "clinically berserk" Louise Lasser years.)

He breaks the news to his 'Old World" parents, with hilarious results:

I came home on a sunday...my father's watching... the Indiana Home for the Criminally Insane Glee Club on the Ed Sullivan Show. And my mother is in the corner, knitting a chicken, y'know. And I'd said that I would have to get a divorce, my mother put down her knitting, and she got up, and she went over to the furnace, and she opened the door, and she got in. Took it rather badly, I felt.

Devilishly funny -- and full of resonances and cultural information that no gentile could successfully impart to the audience without committing career suicide. Furnace -- Jews -- Holocaust -- bad chicken soup for the soul.

Another zany Allen take on the Jewish experience in America is the 1973 dystopian parody (featuring an orgasmatron) film, Sleeper. In this film, Allen seems to play on the fear of liberal, progressive Jews taking over with their far-fetched socialist values steeped in archetypal humanism. And stuff. America is changed overnight when a Jew obtains a nuke and blows up democracy, leading to a police state. The Jew, one Albert Shanker, is the name of a real life New York unionist for teachers. Rebels blow him up, leaving nothing left but his nose, which the totalitarians preserve in order to clone bank Shanker. Allen joins the rebels, kidnaps the nose, and eventually assassinates it by tossing it under a road roller. The culturally-identifying stereotypical Jew's nose as a "race-based deformity" is essentially double-tapped by Allen for humor.

Like many goy Americans I've grown up getting my peek into American Jewish culture largely through the lens of Woody Allen, and other artists -- Philip Roth, Saul Bellow, Shabtai Zisel ben Avraham, Don Rickles, I.F. Stone, Spinoza, Leonard Bernstein". So much of Allen's stand-up shtick and films are autobiographical, often to the point of solipsism. Through him, we learn of his Jewish childhood, marriage, religious concerns, existentialism, psychology, dating, entertainment, and how not to cook lobsters.

But even though I've had Jewish friends over the years, I haven't always felt like I understand the culture as well as I would like. There has at times seemed to be some Secret Cultural Business going on with my Jewish acquaintances that I'm not privy to. A lot of this should be written off as mere ordinary cultural insularity. But I have believed such insularity has made it difficult for goyim to understand the nuances of, say, Israel/Palestinian politics. What do you know, goyim, about Israel's politics with Arabs? can seem to be the message.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Book Reviews"

Book Review: Chameleo by Robert Guffey (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/25/2021
Book Review: Snowden's ToolBox (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/18/2021
Book Review: Feats of Klee (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/04/2021
View All 56 Articles in "Book Reviews"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Space Is The Place: Let's Send the Titans Packing

The Fall or Dive of Sydney Gottlieb and Company

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 