Power of Story
"Blue Wave" Open Thread

From flickr.com: blue wave {MID-190286}
blue wave
Yeah, yeah. It was a blue wave. The Democrats will take all the credit. I say it was a wave of anti-Trump fervor, not pro-Democrat.

Look at the numbers. Trump's negatives are at 58% and that's about what the Democratic gubernatorial candidates won in both NJ and VA. Yet the DNC is taking all the credit.

Do you buy it? I don't.

What's your take on yesterday's election?

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 149 comments


I think that referring to the Democratic Party as a "blue" party has become a very bad joke.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 4:50:23 PM

Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 6 fans, 228 articles, 329 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

I was surprised to see Democrats do as well as they did. I expected them to do fairly well, but not as well as most expect, in 2018, but to keep taking a beating this year.


But I'd chalk it up more to anti-Trump, and by association anti-GOP, sentiment running high enough to drive turnout. If anything, the mess that is the DNC probably muted that effect.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:24:23 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 625 comments


  New Content

I assess the individuals not the party umbrella they stand under. So the Dem sweep doesn't matter much to me.

I'm done caring about parties; I moved from Dem to No Party Affilate during Obama's first term. Later, Sanders and Warren convinced me it was a good decision. Politicians don't run our government anyway. They just provide the blah, blah, blah.

Rothchilds, Kochs, Waltons, Bezos, Gates, Soros, Google, Raytheon, et.al.... never on the ballot; always in the winners' circle.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 6:48:37 PM

Paul Roden

Author 2759
Editor

(Member since Sep 15, 2006), 6 fans, 5 articles, 1 quicklinks, 298 comments


  New Content

Rob,

It was a combination of anti-Trump anger, genuine grassroots organizing, and plain old hard work. But yet, the turn out was still low. Only 37.7 per cent of my township, Lower Makefield Township(LMT), turned up to vote. About 65% of that were registered Democrats. Independents and some Republicans did vote for D's. There were many split ballots, especially for DA for Bucks County. The Democrats carried all positions on our LMT ballot from Supreme Court to Auditor. The auditor position was won by my wife, Barbara Joseph who only put out a video on our Democratic club website, canvassed door to door, and spoke at Democratic meetings and events. Her opponent spent thousands of dollars on signs, direct mail, door hangers, FB posts and lost to her by 1,116 votes. The local R's tried to use smear and fear, and out right lies to attack her and the rest of the Board of Supervisor candidates saying we were funded by real estate developers and that we were more concerned with who was in the Whitehouse rather than in the Board of Supervisors (BOS)in the LMT building. They took a screen shot of her and one of the BOS candidates from their campaign video. They made a direct mail attack piece from that image, which made them look weird. We didn't go negative in attacking, just stating the facts, not lies in defense. Truth won not "fake news" for a change. Glad they wasted their money. We now have Democratic Judges of Elections and Majority Inspectors to work the polls in almost every precinct in LMT. That has never happened. Barbara Joseph is the first Democrat in the Auditor position in LMT History. The three Auditors, which is mostly a ceremonial position which only meets once a year to approve the annual audit conducted by an outside accounting firm and to approve the salaries of the Board of Supervisors and if necessary conduct an emergency audit investigation if some fraud is discovered.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 9:00:15 PM

Sekhmetnakt Frost

Author 79786
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 23, 2012), 3 fans, 80 comments


  New Content
I think it was a lot of Anti-Trump sentiment and perhaps additionally a lot of people who are pissed off with the GOP trying endlessly to take away their health care. Just a theory.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 11:13:11 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1615 comments


  New Content

I wonder which one-liner carried the most weight with the voters.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 12:30:18 AM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 625 comments


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

"Vote. It's a privilege and a duty."

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 3:30:29 AM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3898 comments


  New Content

As expected in Massachusetts, Dem incumbents won re-election handily. From what I've read, turnout was low everywhere. Not sure whether to chalk it up to satisfaction with the status quo or simple lack of enthusiasm for the political process and both parties.

No doubt people are disgusted with Trump, but the Dems are not seen as much of an alternative given the revelations about last year's shenanigans. I suspect, many voters are pretty much fed up with trying to effect change through the ballot box. I know I am.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 1:17:45 AM

Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 19 fans, 35 articles, 90 quicklinks, 2611 comments, 16 diaries


  New Content
I don't believe the Dem.Party is salvageable. It' s owned by Wall Street. We need a new people's Party.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:28:56 AM

Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 19 fans, 35 articles, 90 quicklinks, 2611 comments, 16 diaries


  New Content
Turnout here in Tarrant Co. (Ft.Worth) was 7%. We're as red as it gets.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 12:15:53 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1615 comments


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

It's the 7% Solution.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:59:06 PM

Philip Pease

Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 8, 2008), 7 fans, 1118 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

I found it interesting that male voters were pretty much evenly divided between Republicans and Democrat; but women voters overwhelming chose Democrat over Republican.

Why? I'd like to hear from women about that.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 4:44:16 PM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3898 comments


Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content

Identity politics. Its the only thing giving the Dems any legitimacy. It's been cynically employed to provide cover for the rightward lurch the party has taken on economic and foreign policy.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 8:49:50 PM

KurtB

Author 84481

(Member since Dec 9, 2012), 3 fans, 696 comments


  New Content

Given the over-the-top, frothing-at-the-mouth hate speech directed at Trump by the MSM, the election results didn't surprise me.

But something more sinister is at play here: The Establishments population replacement plan of mass immigration of new voters from socialist Third World countries is what tipped the balance in most elections. Rural and small-town voters, representing the traditional American majority, voted overwhelmingly red but were outnumbered by the imported voters.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:10:35 AM

