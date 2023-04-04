 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Blowing the Whistle on Unsportsmanlike Conduct

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Gary Brumback
Become a Fan
  (35 fans)

Merriam Webster defines unsportsmanlike conduct as "not characteristic of or exhibiting good sportsmanship," and good sportsmanship as "fair and honest when playing sports." Fair enough, Merriam Webster, but your conventional dictionary is too conventional for this extremely brief article (probably my shortest ever), the intent of which is to blow the whistle on a very different kind of unsportsmanlike conduct; namely, that by the power elite of America's corpocracy. [1]

Conventional wisdom holds that sports unite Americans whether they are playing or watching a sport. That is certainly true. Sports is a perfect medium for the power elite to reinforce the wrong kind of patriotism ("my country right or wrong") versus the right kind ("my country please do no wrong"). This reinforcement is done through the playing of the National Anthem, waving the flags, and the like.

America's corpocracy underwrites every professional sport in America. [2] America's corpocracy, in other words, has the upper hand in America's professional sports, sort of akin to being its BIG UMPIRE.

I will end this article by telling you about how America's corpocracy tells the US Tennis Professional Association what to say and not to say. I have just finished watching the Miami international open tennis games. When a match in play is being televised, the names of the players are shown as well as their nationalities, EXCEPT. The Russian Daniel Medvedev won the Miami championship. Throughout the tournament, whenever he was playing, no flag symbol was shown by his name. Why not? The answer is because of the power of the corpocracy's elite. They have made Russia their bete noir ever since President Harry Truman unnecessarily nuked two major Japanese cities to scare and impress the Russians. Since then, the US warmongers and profiteers created NATO as an outpost near Russia to launch all sorts of exploitative projects and to be a thorn in Russia's side.

Tennis anyone? Want to go to the next major league baseball game and eat a hot dog and have a beer?

Notes

1. See my first book about America's corpocracy: The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch. Author House, 2011.

2. Kirshner, A. Breaks of the game: How the government subsidizes American sports. The Guardian, 4 Jul 2022.

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Brumback Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of "911!", The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lur ch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

I may be (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

America's Corpocracy: The Legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Lewis F. Powell (1907-1998)

America's Corpocracy: Conspiracy Theory or Conspiracy Reality

Corporate America Unmasked

The Childhood of America's Power Elite and its War Addiction

Robed Injustice

America needs a socially responsible capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend