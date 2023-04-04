Blowing the Whistle on Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Merriam Webster defines unsportsmanlike conduct as "not characteristic of or exhibiting good sportsmanship," and good sportsmanship as "fair and honest when playing sports." Fair enough, Merriam Webster, but your conventional dictionary is too conventional for this extremely brief article (probably my shortest ever), the intent of which is to blow the whistle on a very different kind of unsportsmanlike conduct; namely, that by the power elite of America's corpocracy. [1]

Conventional wisdom holds that sports unite Americans whether they are playing or watching a sport. That is certainly true. Sports is a perfect medium for the power elite to reinforce the wrong kind of patriotism ("my country right or wrong") versus the right kind ("my country please do no wrong"). This reinforcement is done through the playing of the National Anthem, waving the flags, and the like.

America's corpocracy underwrites every professional sport in America. [2] America's corpocracy, in other words, has the upper hand in America's professional sports, sort of akin to being its BIG UMPIRE.

I will end this article by telling you about how America's corpocracy tells the US Tennis Professional Association what to say and not to say. I have just finished watching the Miami international open tennis games. When a match in play is being televised, the names of the players are shown as well as their nationalities, EXCEPT. The Russian Daniel Medvedev won the Miami championship. Throughout the tournament, whenever he was playing, no flag symbol was shown by his name. Why not? The answer is because of the power of the corpocracy's elite. They have made Russia their bete noir ever since President Harry Truman unnecessarily nuked two major Japanese cities to scare and impress the Russians. Since then, the US warmongers and profiteers created NATO as an outpost near Russia to launch all sorts of exploitative projects and to be a thorn in Russia's side.

Tennis anyone? Want to go to the next major league baseball game and eat a hot dog and have a beer?

Notes

1. See my first book about America's corpocracy: The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch. Author House, 2011.

2. Kirshner, A. Breaks of the game: How the government subsidizes American sports. The Guardian, 4 Jul 2022.