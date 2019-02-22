 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Billionaire Back-Stabbing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Times Square Sign - Her Defenders Fight Back

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/22/19

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)
- Advertisement -

Karli Wallace Thompson, Political Director Democracy for America:

An organization funded by right-wing billionaires and corporate interests just put up a billboard attacking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Times Square.

Last week, corporate giant Amazon backed out of their plans to build a headquarters in New York after local activists and politicians dared to question the more than $3 BILLION in taxpayer money that they were demanding as a part of the deal. AOC stood with organizers on the ground and amplified their very real concerns -- and now the 1% is trying to make her pay for it.

- Advertisement -

Amazon is the richest corporation in the world. They don't need or deserve massive taxpayer-funded kickbacks. The people of New York were right to question Amazon's demands, and AOC was doing her duty as an elected representative by insisting on getting answers.

Stand up to right-wing corporate interests and make it clear that you'll support those who are fighting back: please chip in $3 right now to support AOC and Democracy for America's work to fight corporate power. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be the focus of these attacks by the obscenely wealthy right now -- but it's not going to stop with AOC or Amazon.

The fact of the matter is that big corporations are used to communities and governments bending over backwards to give them anything and everything they want in the name of "jobs" -- even if those jobs never materialize, or only go to already well-to-do -- and mostly white and male -- jobseekers.

- Advertisement -

Rich CEO's are terrified by the prospect of communities and progressive politicians actually standing up and insisting that their neighborhoods and their labor be treated with respect. They're scare-mongering about "socialism" right now because they know that if people actually keep fighting back, their massive cash flow could be in jeopardy.

Well, they SHOULD be scared. We are done with giving billionaires and big corporations a pass. Show AOC and DFA that you're with us by chipping in some money right now. Thanks for being in this fight with us.

- Karli

>>>>>>

Fox News has its usual slightly warped and jaundiced right wing stance, proclaiming that Trump will be "checking these boxes" in his own 2020 campaign effort, but this time, Fox News reports this news a little more open mindedly than usual:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting some negative reviews in her home city. Fresh off helping drive Amazon's planned headquarters out of New York City, the rising Democratic star has inspired a billboard in Times Square.

"Amazon Pullout, Thanks for Nothing, AOC," the billboard, located on 42nd street near 8th Avenue, reads.

- Advertisement -

The high-visibility blast is funded by the Job Creators Network and will be up for all to see until next Wednesday.

"The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we've been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates," Alfredo Ortiz, JCN president and CEO said in a release on Wednesday.

"The economic consequences of the HQ2 termination gives America a small taste of the harm that is to come if Ocasio-Cortez's anti-business canon comes to fruition and is made federal policy."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 