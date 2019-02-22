Billionaire Back-Stabbing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Times Square Sign - Her Defenders Fight Back

Karli Wallace Thompson, Political Director Democracy for America:

Last week, corporate giant Amazon backed out of their plans to build a headquarters in New York after local activists and politicians dared to question the more than $3 BILLION in taxpayer money that they were demanding as a part of the deal. AOC stood with organizers on the ground and amplified their very real concerns -- and now the 1% is trying to make her pay for it.

Amazon is the richest corporation in the world. They don't need or deserve massive taxpayer-funded kickbacks. The people of New York were right to question Amazon's demands, and AOC was doing her duty as an elected representative by insisting on getting answers.

Stand up to right-wing corporate interests and make it clear that you'll support those who are fighting back: please chip in $3 right now to support AOC and Democracy for America's work to fight corporate power. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be the focus of these attacks by the obscenely wealthy right now -- but it's not going to stop with AOC or Amazon.

The fact of the matter is that big corporations are used to communities and governments bending over backwards to give them anything and everything they want in the name of "jobs" -- even if those jobs never materialize, or only go to already well-to-do -- and mostly white and male -- jobseekers.

Rich CEO's are terrified by the prospect of communities and progressive politicians actually standing up and insisting that their neighborhoods and their labor be treated with respect. They're scare-mongering about "socialism" right now because they know that if people actually keep fighting back, their massive cash flow could be in jeopardy.

Well, they SHOULD be scared. We are done with giving billionaires and big corporations a pass. Show AOC and DFA that you're with us by chipping in some money right now. Thanks for being in this fight with us.

- Karli