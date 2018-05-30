- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Just as they're doing in Philadelphia, however, the powerful sugar industry has fiercely pushed back against these public health initiatives--often borrowing dirty tricks from the playbook of that other great enemy of public health, Big Tobacco.

- Advertisement -

Soda giant Coca-Cola, for example, has long been funding research to shunt the obesity conversation away from reducing sugar consumption and towards getting more exercise. Just like Big Tobacco, Coca-Cola sets up front groups to reach questionable conclusions on their dime, such as the benign-sounding Global Energy Balance Network.

Government lobbying-- and extensive campaigns to influence public opinion -- has also played a part. Among the soda industry's mouthpiece groups is Americans against Food Taxes, created to run anti-tax campaigns. Despite this grassroots-sounding name, the ads they're putting up during the Super Bowl are funded by businesses that have a strongly vested interest in encouraging Americans to chug soda at the expense of their own health. Perhaps most troubling of all, Coca-Cola and Pepsi are also corporate sponsors of the American Dietetic Association.

Public health advocates recognize that even if they are victorious in all these cases, it's only the beginning of a long battle against powerful sugar interests. Despite the fact that efforts to deliver body blows to the tobacco industry began in the 1960s, the smoking lobby is still inveigling itself with governments and health bodies around the world. And with leaked documents indicating that Big Soda will not be taking these threats to its dominance lying down, it is clear that the world has a long way to go before it becomes "sugar-free."