Biden Plays Trump Like a Fiddle



YouTube screen shot International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)

(Image by IAFF) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

YouTube screen shot International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)

Joe Biden has the most effective method yet to deal with the Joseph Goebbels-class intensity and insanity of Donald Trump. Announce a strategic event in a critical venue for Trump, allow Trump to worry simmer, then arrange an endorsement just prior to the event and watch Trump alienate the group's leadership and membership through his ranting.

Biden's appearance at the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) conference in Pittsburgh, PA on Monday, April 29, is the case in point. Biden picked IAFF's national meeting, the annual gathering of a high visibility organization. Then, he garnered for the organization's endorsement, which was announced on Twitter in the early morning of April 29th.

April 29 3:00 AM"Joe Biden proves civility and decency will enhance the political discourse that our country needs right now. The endorsement of the IAFF was approved because Joe Biden will be a champion for the public safety of Americans." IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger

- Advertisement -

Trump launched into a series of insults shortly after the 6:00 AM endorsement. He referred to "Dues Crazy" and "Dues Sucking" union leaders.

April 29 7:32 AM I'll never get the support of Dues Crazy" union leadership, those people who rip-off their membership with ridiculously high dues, medical and other expenses while being paid a fortune. Donald Trump

Apr 29 7:51 AM Sleepy Joe Biden is having his first rally in the Great State of Pennsylvania. He obviously doesn't know that Pennsylvania is having one of the best economic years in its history,

- Advertisement -

April 29 7:55 AM 7:55 AM The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me. Some things never change! Donald Trump

By the end of the day, the mainstream media summed up the days events by crowning Biden as the candidate who "stands ready to battle President Donald Trump" fir the blue collar vote. Trump betrayed his concern through childish insults, the opposite of the "civility and decency" given as key reasons for the IAFF Biden nod.

April 29 PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden made clear on Monday at his first event as a presidential candidate that he stands ready to battle President Donald Trump for the support of the blue-collar workers who were key to Trump's election in 2016. Donald Trump

Watch for Biden to his the pivot counties that switched from Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Trump in 2016. Michigan and Wisconsin have pivot counties that comprise 18% and 17% of those state populations. Ballotpedia This represents one-way usher Trump into ever more irrational rages.

While Biden's campaign developed and tested this paradigm to expose Trump for the lunatic he is, the formula can work for other candidates. How about a series of speeches denouncing white nationalist terrorism before key organizations tied into this struggle?

The grand finale for Trump is just a campaign stop away from a major candidate arranging a speech on election rights in the mystery county hacked by the Russians.

- Advertisement -

"Unit 74455 [of Russian foreign intelligence] also sent spearphishing emails to public officials involved in election administration and personnel a ~ involved in voting technology. In August 2016, GRU [Russian foreign intelligence] officers targeted employees of . . . . . , a voting technology company that developed software used by numerous U.S. counties to manage voter rolls, and installed malware on the company network. Similarly, in November 2016, the GRU sent spearphishing emails to over 120 email 191 accounts used by Florida county officials responsible for administering the 2016 U.S. election. The spearphishing emails contained an attached Word document coded with malicious software (commonly referred to as a Trojan) that permitted the GRU to access the infected computer.192 The FBI was separately responsible for this investigation. We understand the FBI believes that this operation enabled the GRU to gain access to the network of at least one Florida county government. The Office did not independently verify that belief and, as explained above, did not undertake the investigative steps that would have been necessary to do so." Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election Volume I of II, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III (page 59)

Maybe a joint presentation could be timed to reveal the extent of the hack and if and how it helped steal 2016. Of course, election fraud by the Trump campaign and Putin's forces doesn't need Florida as the critical state. Considering that state's elaborate and grand history of election fraud, the choice has a certain ironic and poetic significance.

Trump is a menace to both the country and the world. It's time to let him relax at Mar-a-Lago while he awaits the trials for his many crimes.

Creative Commons 4.0