Biden Hands 2022 Elections to Republicans If He Goes for Unity Over Strong Middle Class Support



President Joe Biden Preaches Unity in Inaugural Speech President Joe Biden called for healing and unity in a moving speech at his inauguration after he was sworn in. He asked all Americans, especially the ones who ...

Joe Biden is desperate for unity. His desperation oozes from every pore in his body. And Joe Biden wants to help the people who have struggled with the economic and health hardships that Covid-19 has put him through. Biden wants to help speed up the distribution of vaccines. Biden wants to help cities and states that have been hit very hard by the chaos the pandemic has caused.

So, what will Biden do, indulge his desire to unify by compromising with the ten Repubicans who have offered a plan with one third the money? I see that as bait the Republican leadership has proffered to lure Biden. If Biden goes for the bait he will be handing the 2022 elections to the Republicans. Now is not the time to go for unity. Now is the time to show that Democrats can be as strong as Republicans like Mitch McConnell.

If Biden takes the bait, even with some negotiating that brings the Republican $600 billion offer up to $800 billion or even a trillion dollars, it will be a sellout.

Now it may be that this offer will be used by the half-assed Democrats Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema to weasel out on supporting the $1.9 billion plan. I think the reason Biden didn't go for an additional $2000 benefit, like he promised in Georgia, is Joe Manchin said he wouldn't support it. Manchin is incredibly powerfu. He basically has veto power over any legislation Biden or the Democrats attempt.

But take my word, if Joe Biden indulges his desire to unify on this bill, he will become a failed president and hand the congress-- at least the House-- back to the Trump Republicans. It would be nice to have unity, but I am certain that the 99% of Americans who make up the middle class would rather Joe decide to support them rather than pander to Republicans who allow their president to engage in treason and sedition.

And remember that bill includes legislation that creates a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Do you think that there's any chance that that legislation will be included in the drastically watered down Republican version of the bill.