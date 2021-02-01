 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/1/21

Biden Hands 2022 Elections to Republicans If He Goes for Unity Over Strong Middle Class Support

(Page 1 of 1 pages)
President Joe Biden Preaches Unity in Inaugural Speech President Joe Biden called for healing and unity in a moving speech at his inauguration after he was sworn in. He asked all Americans, especially the ones who ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Inside Edition)   Details   DMCA

Joe Biden is desperate for unity. His desperation oozes from every pore in his body. And Joe Biden wants to help the people who have struggled with the economic and health hardships that Covid-19 has put him through. Biden wants to help speed up the distribution of vaccines. Biden wants to help cities and states that have been hit very hard by the chaos the pandemic has caused.

So, what will Biden do, indulge his desire to unify by compromising with the ten Repubicans who have offered a plan with one third the money? I see that as bait the Republican leadership has proffered to lure Biden. If Biden goes for the bait he will be handing the 2022 elections to the Republicans. Now is not the time to go for unity. Now is the time to show that Democrats can be as strong as Republicans like Mitch McConnell.

If Biden takes the bait, even with some negotiating that brings the Republican $600 billion offer up to $800 billion or even a trillion dollars, it will be a sellout.

Now it may be that this offer will be used by the half-assed Democrats Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema to weasel out on supporting the $1.9 billion plan. I think the reason Biden didn't go for an additional $2000 benefit, like he promised in Georgia, is Joe Manchin said he wouldn't support it. Manchin is incredibly powerfu. He basically has veto power over any legislation Biden or the Democrats attempt.

But take my word, if Joe Biden indulges his desire to unify on this bill, he will become a failed president and hand the congress-- at least the House-- back to the Trump Republicans. It would be nice to have unity, but I am certain that the 99% of Americans who make up the middle class would rather Joe decide to support them rather than pander to Republicans who allow their president to engage in treason and sedition.

And remember that bill includes legislation that creates a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Do you think that there's any chance that that legislation will be included in the drastically watered down Republican version of the bill.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
