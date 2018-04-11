Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Betsy DeVos Needs an Education on Ethics

By       Message Jim Hightower       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/11/18

Author 8272
Become a Fan
  (40 fans)

From Other Words

- Advertisement -

The student loan sharks who prey on veterans and single moms have a friend in Trump's education secretary.

From flickr.com: Betsy DeVos {MID-273103}
Betsy DeVos
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Question: What do you get when you combine ignorance, imperiousness, and incompetence?

- Advertisement -

Answer: Betsy DeVos. She's Donald Trump's multi-billionaire education secretary, who hates public education and loves the plutocratic idea of corporate rule over democracy.

DeVos is so bad that she's winning the contest for worst member of Trump's cabinet -- a little like winning the title of ugliest toad in the swamp. She's been a shameless shill for one of the ugliest parts of the financial services industry: the Wall Street-backed network of for-profit colleges, rip-off lenders, and ruthless collection agencies.

Some 5 million students -- largely single moms, veterans, and other low-income people -- have been forced to default on their student loan debt. They've had their credit ratings and job improvement prospects destroyed by this profiteering private education system that DeVos carelessly promotes.

- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Protests Mark First Public School Visit by DeVos {MID-278533}
Protests Mark First Public School Visit by DeVos
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Associated Press)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Her latest favor for the industry was to assert unilaterally that her agency can pre-empt any state laws designed to stop the blatant lies and abuses of this predatory network of corporate education. Her bureaucratic claim is that state efforts to protect student borrowers undermine the "uniform administration" of student loans.

In her shriveled world of laissez-fairyland values, you see, the uniform gouging of students trumps such basic human values as economic fairness and social justice.

Heavens to Betsy, what's wrong with this lady?

Our nation's student loan debt has ballooned to $1.4 trillion, threatening to blow another big hole in our economy, yet she's conspiring in her department's back rooms to enrich Wall Street's fast-buck educational exploiters at the expense of students, taxpayers, and the public interest.

- Advertisement -

DeVos is the one who needs an education -- both in economics and ethics.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

The Trans-Pacific Trade Scam

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 