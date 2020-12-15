Bernie Sanders, Zephyr Teachout Live Today: Break 'Em Up! Redistributing Economic Power to the People

Bernie Sanders in March 2020.
Tuesday, December 15 at 2pm ET, Senator Bernie Sanders, Zephyr Teachout, the American Economic Liberties Project and People's Action will kickoff a new virtual event series: "Break 'Em Up! Redistributing Economic Power to the People."
Borrowing its name from Teachout's new book, the Break 'Em Up series will explore why growing the anti-monopoly movement is key to achieving economic justice and creating a more stable, inclusive democracy. Teachout notes, "The kickoff will focus on how we can strengthen worker power by fighting corporate power. It will identify new anti-monopoly opportunities for the progressive movement. And it will be a lot of fun.
"You'll also hear from leading anti-monopolist Congressman David Cicilline; Mike Wilson, Vice President, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400; Saru Jayaraman, President, One Fair Wage and Director of the Food Labor Research Center, University of California, Berkeley; Veena Dubal, Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings; George Goehl, Director, People's Action; and Sarah Miller and Morgan Harper of the American Economic Liberties Project."
