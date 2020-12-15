Bernie Sanders, Zephyr Teachout Live Today: Break 'Em Up! Redistributing Economic Power to the People

Tuesday, December 15 at 2pm ET, Senator Bernie Sanders, Zephyr Teachout, the American Economic Liberties Project and People's Action will kickoff a new virtual event series: "Break 'Em Up! Redistributing Economic Power to the People."



Borrowing its name from Teachout's new book, the Break 'Em Up series will explore why growing the anti-monopoly movement is key to achieving economic justice and creating a more stable, inclusive democracy. Teachout notes, "The kickoff will focus on how we can strengthen worker power by fighting corporate power. It will identify new anti-monopoly opportunities for the progressive movement. And it will be a lot of fun.

"You'll also hear from leading anti-monopolist Congressman David Cicilline; Mike Wilson, Vice President, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400; Saru Jayaraman, President, One Fair Wage and Director of the Food Labor Research Center, University of California, Berkeley; Veena Dubal, Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings; George Goehl, Director, People's Action; and Sarah Miller and Morgan Harper of the American Economic Liberties Project."

