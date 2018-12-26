 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Being Slammed By Rogue Corporate Enterprises

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rich Buckley       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/26/18

Author 502310
- Advertisement -

If you have an Amazon account be careful you do not get "slammed" by Amazon into a $500 bill for Amazon Prime (the actual service should only be about 1/5th of that), pretending you had intentionally somewhere along the line signed up for Amazon Prime. Slamming your account will be followed by robo-calls. Just hang up on them. If you have been slammed by Amazon, do the following:

(1) Cancel Prime on your account.
(2) If you are in any way unsatisfied and cannot resolve it, file a fraud complaint with the FBI. Slamming is a federal offense (using interstate commerce) to falsely bill you.
(3) If you receive a written bill from Amazon, then file a postal complaint as this too would be a federal crime (using the mail for interstate fraud).
(4) And probably change your password again with Amazon.

When organizations get as big as Amazon, it is near impossible for the bosses to protect you from intra-corporate fraud where corporate fiefdoms emerge, rogue elements pop-up, and fake accounts get created; witness a recent AT&T sort of thing. AT&T overbilled my office $3,000+/- with a classic intra-departmental fraud they ran on me for 3+ years without my knowing. Little tack-ons of $28 per month hidden away on the "Al Gore Tax" page of your multi-page phone bill, a page that no one ever reads as we assume it's legit in its complications. The US Postal Service investigated it finally and I supplied copies of 3 years of back bills. The fraud was resolved over a period of several years. Participating corporate employees went to jail.

Is Amazon now caught in the same corporate-malfeasance fiasco? I'm the first-hand source telling you this happened to me with Amazon. In the Christmas spirit you should know I still use AT&T as a carrier, and I forgive Amazon as I suspect they will root out this matter if we spread the word.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

74, male, US, Vet. Small town Realtor on Eastern Edge of Silicon Valley, Livermore, CA home to Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL) President of Peace And Conflict Resolution.Org. (P&CR.org) Under P&CR.org (more...)
 

Rich Buckley Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CATO Institute Wet Dream -- Privatized Air Traffic Safety

Ahab versus Moby Dick

Evolving Healing Modalities

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 