Being Slammed By Rogue Corporate Enterprises

If you have an Amazon account be careful you do not get "slammed" by Amazon into a $500 bill for Amazon Prime (the actual service should only be about 1/5th of that), pretending you had intentionally somewhere along the line signed up for Amazon Prime. Slamming your account will be followed by robo-calls. Just hang up on them. If you have been slammed by Amazon, do the following:

(1) Cancel Prime on your account.

(2) If you are in any way unsatisfied and cannot resolve it, file a fraud complaint with the FBI. Slamming is a federal offense (using interstate commerce) to falsely bill you.

(3) If you receive a written bill from Amazon, then file a postal complaint as this too would be a federal crime (using the mail for interstate fraud).

(4) And probably change your password again with Amazon.

When organizations get as big as Amazon, it is near impossible for the bosses to protect you from intra-corporate fraud where corporate fiefdoms emerge, rogue elements pop-up, and fake accounts get created; witness a recent AT&T sort of thing. AT&T overbilled my office $3,000+/- with a classic intra-departmental fraud they ran on me for 3+ years without my knowing. Little tack-ons of $28 per month hidden away on the "Al Gore Tax" page of your multi-page phone bill, a page that no one ever reads as we assume it's legit in its complications. The US Postal Service investigated it finally and I supplied copies of 3 years of back bills. The fraud was resolved over a period of several years. Participating corporate employees went to jail.

Is Amazon now caught in the same corporate-malfeasance fiasco? I'm the first-hand source telling you this happened to me with Amazon. In the Christmas spirit you should know I still use AT&T as a carrier, and I forgive Amazon as I suspect they will root out this matter if we spread the word.