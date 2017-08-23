Power of Story
Beijing: Chaos if China follows India's logic and enters Indian territory

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
      Page 1 of 2 pages
opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/23/17

The Spark | : 7 Sins of India The Spark is coming ! Two months after India's trespassing upon the UNDISPUTED Chinese territory. It's time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS. Doklam ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: New China TV)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There will be "chaos" in the Leh region if they follow India's "ridiculous" logic and enter the Indian territory in Kashmir to disrupt construction projects along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China said Tuesday (August 22).

"If we tolerate India's ridiculous logic, then anyone who dislikes the activity at his neighbour's home can break into his neighbour's house," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by the Indian newspapers.

"Does that mean when China thinks that large scale construction of infrastructure in the border area is posing a threat, it can enter India's territory? Wouldn't that be utter chaos?," Chunying added.

On August 15, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed on the northern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, China was just conducting "normal" patrols in the region and it was Indian soldiers who started the clash.

Responding to Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Hua Chunying said, "China loves peace and firmly upholds peace. At the same time, we will safeguard our territorial integrity and sovereignty. We allow no country or any individual to infringe upon China's territorial sovereignty."

Indian Home Minister Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed confidence that the ongoing tiff between India and China over the tri-junction area of the Doklam sector near Bhutan will be resolved soon, and peace will be restored between the two neighbours.

Addressing a gathering at the symbolic Pipping Ceremony Promotions of officers and personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces , Rajnath stated that he is looking forward to a positive move from China, adding that the bilateral relations of India with its neighbours should involve solace, not struggle.

"We have healthy relations with other countries, and this has also been the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We want peace, not struggle. I agree that there is a rift between India and China over the Doklam issue. I am sure that there will be a positive move from China, after which the matter will be resolved and peace will be restored," said Rajnath.

"So the fact is that the Indian side has illegally trespassed the boundary and violated the agreement on the boundary that has been recognised and abided by (for) over 130 years. So we urge the Indian side to take concrete actions and make positive moves to correct its wrongdoing," Chunying said Tuesday.

She repeated China was committed to maintaining peace in the region. "China loves peace and firmly upholds peace," Chunying explained while adding they will safeguard their territorial integrity and sovereignty at all cost.

"We allow no country or any individual to infringe upon China's territorial sovereignty," Chunying asserted.

Sikkim-Standoff

India and China have been locked in a standoff over the Doklam plateau for over two months now.

The dispute began in June, when the Indian soldiers stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road in the border region. India claimed the construction in the region will seriously affect the security in the tri-junction and the sensitive Chicken Neck that connects the northeast with mainland India.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

