Beijing Airport: Coughing Up the Contraband (poem)

'The Ugly American as EFL teacher'

When I was in China, you could hear two tears drop,

a soft yin and yang expostulation of woe.

I implored, Please don't throw my books away (sob, sob).

The Beijing airport guard looked at me and said, No.

He was taciturn. I said, Please, these books are pure --

Nietzsche's full, Lolita, Architecture as Space,

What We Talk About When We Talk About Love -- Bore! --

he yawned -- solly, I hate Eengish; so much manure.

Ha! A yak shat on my shoe at the Great Wall. He laughed.

Oh, capeeshamente on that, huh? No books.

Can't afford to fly them home, I wept. No life raft

in his eyes. I tried hard not to think, fuckin g**ks.

Istanbul to Port Moresby, places in between,

teaching EFL for ka ching-a-ling-dong-ding.