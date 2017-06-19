Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 4 (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Behind the Media Surge Against Bernie Sanders

By       Message Norman Solomon     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/19/17

Author 38935
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)


SANDERS SMEARS EXPOSED: Washington Post Milks 4 Anti Bernie Stories From 1 Study Already a focal point in the accusations of an anti-Bernie media bias, the Washington Post showed its colors again last week when it milked one Urban Institute ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Reverb Press)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It's routine for right-wing outlets like Fox to smear progressive activists under the guise of "news" coverage. But why the New York Times? And why the special venom for Bernie Sanders?

After the horrific June 14 shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise and three other participants in a Republican baseball practice, the media floodgates opened for slimy innuendos. Before the day was done, a major supplier of the political sewage was the New York Times, which prominently published a left-blaming article that masqueraded as news reporting.

The media watch group FAIR pointed out that the Times piece "started with a false premise and patched together a dodgy piece of innuendo and guilt-by-association in order to place the blame for a shooting in Virginia on 'the most ardent supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders.'"

It would be a mistake to think that the Times story was only the result of bias inflamed by the grisly shooting spree. A few days earlier, the newspaper had front-paged another "news" story hostile to grassroots political forces aligned with Bernie -- a de facto editorial masquerading as news coverage, headlined: "Democrats in Split-Screen: The Base Wants It All. The Party Wants to Win."

In a bizarre disconnect from electoral reality, the article portrayed a party establishment that had lost election after election, including a cataclysmic loss to Trump, as being about winning. And the article portrayed the party's activist base as interfering with the establishment's winning ways.

Such Times stories are now operating under a heightened sense of journalistic impunity since the newspaper abolished its 14-year-old ombudsperson position of "public editor" more than two weeks ago -- further insulating its reporters and editors from accountability. More than ever, calling the shots at the Times -- the most influential news outlet in the United States -- means never having to say you're sorry, or even justify what you've done.

Corporate-owned media hostility toward Sanders and the progressive base has been conspicuous and well-documented. That hostility started early in his campaign and never let up, sometimes manifested as giving him scant coverage. When the momentum of the Bernie campaign gained powerful traction as a threat to the corporate order, big media efforts to trash him went over the top.

At a key political moment last year, as FAIR analyst Adam Johnson wrote, "the Washington Post ran 16 negative stories on Bernie Sanders in 16 hours, between roughly 10:20 PM EST Sunday, March 6, to 3:54 PM EST Monday, March 7 -- a window that includes the crucial Democratic debate in Flint, Michigan, and the next morning's spin." The day after this onslaught, Sanders stunned the elite pundit class by winning the Michigan primary.

Now, in mid-2017, with no presidential election in sight, why is the corporate media hostility toward Sanders so prone to surface?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Norman Solomon is the author of "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death." He is a co-founder of RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. This article was first published by (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Growing Campaign to Revoke Obama's Nobel Peace Prize

Clinton's Transition Team: A Corporate Presidency Foretold

Obama's Escalating War on Freedom of the Press

Obama's Speech, Translated into Candor

The Long Road to Impeaching Trump Just Got Shorter

Is MoveOn Less Progressive Than the New York Times Editorial Board?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Yale

Become a Fan
Author 509181

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

As I understand it, this softball shooter was very much in line with traditional establishment democrat structure, and a big fan of Rachel Maddow. So how does the corp media spin this?


Also, the fight for the Democratic party os a waste of time. The DNC is controlled by the corporate-driven DLC, and these corporate oligarchs are firmly entrenched. There needs to be a mass movement towards an alternative to the two-party tierney (who have a lockdown on the electorate).


Keep in mind that both Sanders and Warren signed the letter to the UN condemning the findings that Israel is committing apartheid. And I never hear either of them talk about topics that would directly put the neocon hawks on center stage.


We need to take the couple good Dems and move towards another party. I like what I hear from Tulsi Gabbard. Only one up there who has the balls to speak out against the interests of the war machine.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 3:14:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Peter Sepall

Become a Fan
Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 8 fans, 241 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The corporate media is more invested in disseminating misinformation than it is concerned with informing people. It has become the enemy of the public good and anyone still paying for the privilege of being obfuscated and lied to is part of the problem. Stop supporting these simple minded sociopaths.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 3:51:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 244 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1820 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
You are definitely on the right track in assessing big media bias and culpability, especially on the NYTimes' fault. Last year the big winner for crooked slanted biased journalism was hands-down Nate Cohn's Exit Polls, and Why the Primary Was Not Stolen From Bernie Sanders


click here


This was by far the most twisted illogical reaching at straws demented piece of s--t political analysis I had read thus far in 2016. They may be trying to out do last year's epiphany.


But why the New York Times? They used to be the real standard of quality and inquiry, and now they are totally in the toilet, and not even struggling against our clever instincts to flush them down! (there are a few exceptions there, of course, and we are speaking in broad editorial terms. They are doing EVERYTHING WRONG and almost apparently TRYING TO LOSE READERS!


Anyone find this wrong or an overstatement? Please do respond! Here is a video of Nate Cohn discussing the 2016 election.



4. What Happened - An Election Autopsy In this session, participants analyze the results of the 2016 presidential election. Nate Cohn of the New York Times discusses the polls and shows graphics of ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Stanford) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 5:45:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 