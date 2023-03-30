 
 
Basing GNP on Resource Extraction is Self-Cannibalism

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   1 comment
Material GNP Is Self-Cannibalism
Any economic system basing its success on material consumption, either raw or refined, defines wealth as eating yourself: self-cannibalism.

Sure, take a bite out of your arm and your body can derive more calories than you spent by biting off the chunk of flesh, especially if you use a knife instead of just your teeth.

But digestion also consumes energy (transportation, manufacturing, packaging, marketing, delivery, trash collection, and recycling). And then what? Where do you acquire the nutrients needed to heal your self-made wound?

Or do you plan to leave your wound unhealed? It stays there as a toxic waste dump? A tar sands oil refinery? A decommissioned nuclear power-generation station? Plastic in the oceans? Methane in the atmosphere? Depleted-uranium bullets you can fire into 'enemy territory'? Who is the enemy? You think you can dump it into the ocean? You like eating your own feces?

Your strategy is to stay alive by chewing off more and more of your own flesh? By now, with clear-cutting, deep drilling, mountaintop removal, and open-pit mines, we are already gnawing the last bits of flesh off the bones of the Earth. You are of the Earth. This is self-cannibalism.

Material-based GNP is a lie, a self-deception of the grandest order.

Human beings did not produce any material Value on Earth.

We imagine making ourselves fat by eating ourselves.

An entirely different Gross National Product can be implemented, one that only measures Nonmaterial Value.

Nonmaterial Value is often more valuable than any material currency can pay for.

If you ever received or experienced Nonmaterial Value, you understand how trying to pay with money in exchange for the Clarity or Possibility you received is not a fair exchange. No amount of money can actually pay for a new future.

What is 'Nonmaterial Value'? It is Value that does not include any materials in its creation.

Nonmaterial Value is value that is not connected to owning, having, possessing, using, repairing, buying, renting, maintaining, selling, mining, processing, designing, manufacturing, storing, stealing, recycling, or transporting material objects. Money is a material object.

Then, if Value is created, it is created by you, the human being.

For a modern consumer, it can be difficult to stretch the imagination enough to recognize anything other than material Value.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

Clinton Callahan, originator of Possibility Management and Expand The Box trainings, author of Radiant Joy Brilliant Love / Building Love That Lasts, Directing the Power of Conscious Feelings, and Good Night Feelings, Possibilitator,
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Clinton Callahan

This article is a doorway to hundreds of resource websites where Archiarchy is emerging through direct experimentation around the world. As Einstein said, you cannot solve a problem with the same sort of thinking that created the problem. Einstein neglected to explain how to upgrade the thoughtware you use to think with. For the past 45 years, small dedicated teams around the world have been inventing new ways of thinking. It is surprising to discover how wide the horizon is in the emergence of Homo-evolutio.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2023 at 9:41:00 PM

