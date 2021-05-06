Upgrading Thoughtware On Your Way To Archearchy



Thoughtware Upgrade during Expand The Box

This is a guide to valuable thoughtware upgrades on your way to next culture - archearchy - the culture that naturally emerges after matriarchy and patriarchy have run their course. Archearchy is the culture of archetypally initiated adult women creatively collaborating with archetypally initiated adult men. Standard Human Intelligence Thoughtware drives the cultures which are exterminating life on Earth. Upgrading your thoughtware empowers you to create and inhabit Gaia-regenerating cultures, accomplishing very new results.

Conferences and workshops try to provide pathways for creating new results.

But where do new RESULTS actually come from? New results can only come from new behavior. Did you ever think you could get new results without making new behavior? This is funny, isn't it? The mind can understand concepts that have no relationship to reality. If you do not catch the mind at such tricks, how will you ever find your way out of them? We live in a responsible Universe. 'Responsibility' is consciousness in action. What this means is that every behavior - or avoidance of behavior - has consequences. Consequences only change when behavior changes.

But where does new or changed BEHAVIOR come from? New behavior comes from making new decisions about what you do in each moment. Problem: Most of your decisions are unconscious. For example, you react a certain way and don't know why, but your Reaction is still a decision, an unconscious decision. Preparing yourself for Adulthood Initiatory Processes includes making more and more of your Decisions conscious. For example, scratching each particular itch on your nose is a decision because you can decide to NOT scratch that particular itch, forever. Prove that. This would be an Experiment you could do. No one can experiment for you. More interestingly, no one can stop you from Experimenting.

But where do new DECISIONS come from? New decisions come from having new options to choose from. For example, if you are not aware of an option, how can you choose it? Here is another Experiment: You are probably reading this article alone, and right-side-up. It does not take much practice to read things upside-down just as quickly as you read them right-side-up. If you create this option for yourself through practicing reading upside-down, then you and someone else could be reading this article at the same time, one right-side-up, and one upside-down. Suddenly, 'Parallel Reading' would become a new option that you would have to choose from for the rest of your life.

But there do new OPTIONS come from? New options come from new thoughtware. Thoughtware is what you use to think with. In school you are given what to think about, names, dates, information, how things work like numbers and language, biology and physics. But you began school already knowing how to think. Where did you get your thoughtware? From your parents before attending school. Where did they get their thoughtware? From their parents before they attended school. This means most of your thoughtware has been passed on from generation to generation for many thousands of years" uninspected. You are using very old thoughtware... Standard Human Intelligence Thoughtware (S.H.I.T.). Just because you are using a particular brand of thoughtware does not mean this is the only thoughtware you could be using. Upgraded thoughtware is available.

But where does new THOUGHTWARE come from? It comes from shifting into new context. Context is the source of clarity into which you anchor your Point Of Origin. Your context establishes your relationship to consciousness and responsibility. Context then delivers the distinctions out of which you assemble your thoughtware and thus the rules-of-engagement of the Gameworlds you live in. Your worldview originates in the distinctions of your context.

For example, modern culture's context is made out of distinctions such as: games are won through I win you lose competition; the Earth belongs to human beings which are the highest of God's creations; time is money; money has value; you need money to live; nature has no value unless money changes hands; it is possible to use money to buy and own land and resources; it is possible to be an absentee owner; responsibility is a burden and a punishment; success comes from avoiding responsibility by externalizing costs and doing whatever it takes to climb hierarchical structures; there are the haves and the have-nots; if you are the 99% of have-nots and you give your authority away to systems and laws made by the 1% have, then you can have the illusion of 'security' as long as you pay for it; there are three bad feelings (anger, sadness, and fear) and one good feeling: happiness - but you can't be happy while you are alive so forget about your feelings and do whatever it takes to stay numb; other people cannot be trusted; and finally, the Golden Rule: whoever has the gold makes the rules.

If you shift to a different CONTEXT, you get new DISTINCTIONS that establish new THOUGHTWARE giving you new OPTIONS to choose from to enact new BEHAVIORS that create new RESULTS. This is the power of detecting and being able to shift into new CONTEXT.

Some workshops promise that learning a new method will produce new results, but who you are is your context in action, not a method duplicator. Did you ever notice that even if you understand and desire to use the new method, unless you go through Liquid States that are powerful enough to change context and thoughtware, you won't even remember to apply the method?

If you ask the question, "When a child makes a mess, who cleans it up?" the answer is, "The adults."

Modern culture is making horrendous unconscionable messes with no intention at all of ever cleaning them up.

Modern culture is a child-level-responsibility culture. Uninitiated adolescents are given power even at the highest levels in the hierarchies. Since modern culture bans authentic adulthood initiations, adulthood is forbidden.

If you seek adulthood, where are your adult role models? The politicians? The businessmen? School teachers? Priests? Bankers? No, these are uninitiated adolescents at the head of hierarchies guarded by police carrying pepper spray and 9mm semi-automatic Glock pistols.

It can help you to stand in Radical Responsibility when you personally research and discover that the Rule of Law of the capitalist patriarchal empire has lost its legitimacy because it kills life on Earth at the fastest possible rate, leading us directly to global ecocide. Anyone obeying modern culture's Rule of Law is criminally insane. Anyone enforcing modern culture's Rule of Law has already forfeited their life.

