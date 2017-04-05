Refresh  

Bannon Booted From National Security Council

Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Steve Bannon is out at the National Security Council. V ox reports,

"President Trump's new national security adviser, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, just made his first big power play: undoing one of the administration's most controversial decisions by removing White House chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council.

Bannon had been the first White House political adviser ever appointed to the principals committee of the NSC, an exclusive body charged with giving Trump unvarnished advice about literal life-and-death national security issues. Now Bannon's short tenure there has come to an end."

This is good news, perhaps even for Trump. According to Jane Mayer, author of Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, says that the Mercer family of billionaires were behind putting Bannon in the White House, and that the Mercers played a huge role in getting Trump elected, with the help of Breitbart news, which the Mercers own a share in, where Bannon was Executive Director.

So... perhaps General McMaster has helped, for whatever reason, Trump to loosen the grip the Mercers and Breitbart News have on him and the White House. Or not. But it's good news that McMasters is returning the NSC to the way it has historically been composed.

The Vox article adds, further in,

"One could have easily envisioned Bannon using his seat at the NSC to advocate for a needlessly aggressive military response to, say, Iran because he thought it would give Trump a boost by having Americans rally around the flag.

Bannon also echoes and magnifies some of the president's worst instincts, from his "Muslim ban" to his continued references to radical Islamic terrorism (a phrase McMaster has tried to bar from NSC deliberations). Bannon losing his NSC seat means he may have a harder time maintaining policies that McMaster believes to be detrimental to US national security because they alienate American allies throughout the Arab and Muslim worlds.

There's one more thing to celebrate. Trump operates his White House on a zero-sum model, where there are competing power centers and where one aide gaining influence almost always means another one is losing theirs. That means the Bannon move is as much about McMaster's growing role as it is about Bannon's shrinking one.

McMaster is one of the adults in the room. Now he gets to reshape the NSC in his image."

This is a good sign. So far, a handful of Democrats have allowed some disgusting appointments to be approved. McMaster shows that some appointees can stand their ground against Trump and the people the Mercers and who knows who else have dictated he appoint. It's a signal that the Democrats should hold out more for better appointees.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

BUT McMasters is a bona fide Russiaphobe. From all I've read and conclude, Trump put him in to replace Flynn, who was truly fucked up, but friendly with Russia. As in pushing closer to a nuclear hot war.


As always, would love to be wrong.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 8:34:35 PM

