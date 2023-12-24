 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 12/24/23

Banksy's West Bank Hotel Closes Amid Israeli Violence

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

Banksy is an England-based street artist, who started as a freehand graffiti artist in the early 1990s, however his real identity remains unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.

Just a couple of days before Christmas 2023, his Bethlehem hotel temporarily closed in the face of continued Israeli violence. The popular hotel is also part art gallery and part political statement.

Banksy's artworks with anti-war, anti-capitalist, anti-establishment themes have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world, typically under mysterious circumstances.

In addition, his sense of humor is evident in various works, for instance, at London Zoo, he climbed into the penguin enclosure and painted "We're bored of fish" in 7-foot-high letters, and in the elephant enclosure he left the message, "I want out. This place is too cold. Keeper smells. Boring, boring, boring."

Banksy's Armored Dove
Banksy's Armored Dove
(Image by Terrazzo)   Details   DMCA

In 2017, the 100th anniversary of the British control of Palestine, Banksy financed the creation of the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. The hotel closed this week amid Israel's ongoing assaults on Palestine.

Previously it was open to the public, and contains rooms designed by Banksy and other artists. Each of the bedrooms of the hotel faces the wall. The hotel also housed a contemporary art gallery; it is not known whether any of the art has been removed for safeguarding, some of the artwork is in the form of wall murals.

The walled off hotel outlook.
The walled off hotel outlook.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: ????)   Details   Source   DMCA

From Hyperallergic:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend