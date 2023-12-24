Banksy's West Bank Hotel Closes Amid Israeli Violence

Banksy is an England-based street artist, who started as a freehand graffiti artist in the early 1990s, however his real identity remains unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.

Just a couple of days before Christmas 2023, his Bethlehem hotel temporarily closed in the face of continued Israeli violence. The popular hotel is also part art gallery and part political statement.

Banksy's artworks with anti-war, anti-capitalist, anti-establishment themes have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world, typically under mysterious circumstances.

In addition, his sense of humor is evident in various works, for instance, at London Zoo, he climbed into the penguin enclosure and painted "We're bored of fish" in 7-foot-high letters, and in the elephant enclosure he left the message, "I want out. This place is too cold. Keeper smells. Boring, boring, boring."



Banksy's Armored Dove

In 2017, the 100th anniversary of the British control of Palestine, Banksy financed the creation of the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. The hotel closed this week amid Israel's ongoing assaults on Palestine.

Previously it was open to the public, and contains rooms designed by Banksy and other artists. Each of the bedrooms of the hotel faces the wall. The hotel also housed a contemporary art gallery; it is not known whether any of the art has been removed for safeguarding, some of the artwork is in the form of wall murals.

From Hyperallergic:

